Collector Car Appreciation Day: Celebrating the Classics on July 14th

It's that time of year again!

Car enthusiasts and collectors around the country are gearing up to celebrate Collector Car Appreciation Day (CCAD) on July 14th. This annual event, now in its 14th year, is a testament to the cultural significance of automotive restoration and the passion that drives the collector car community. Spearheaded by the SEMA Action Network (SAN), the day serves as a reminder of the vital role that classic cars play in American society.

The SAN, in collaboration with the Congressional Automotive Performance and Motorsports Caucus, has made significant strides in raising awareness about the importance of collecting and restoring collector vehicles. Co-chairs of the Caucus, Rep. Bill Posey (R-FL) and Rep. Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (D-GA), have introduced U.S. House Resolution 573 (H. Res. 573) to officially recognize July 14, 2023, as "Collector Car Appreciation Day." This bipartisan effort showcases their commitment to supporting and preserving the automotive culture that has become deeply ingrained in American history.

The enthusiasm and love for classic cars will be on full display as individuals and groups organize various events and gatherings throughout July. Whether it's a public show, a private gathering, or a virtual celebration, enthusiasts are encouraged to submit the details of their events on the SAN website for official inclusion. Even those hosting virtual gatherings, such as online events, livestreams, or digital galleries, can contribute to the celebration by sharing their plans.

Collector Car Appreciation Day serves as a reminder of the rich heritage and craftsmanship represented by classic vehicles. It is a day to showcase the beauty, history, and cultural significance of these automobiles. From vintage muscle cars and elegant classics to iconic sports cars and rare collector pieces, every vehicle has a story to tell and a place in the hearts of enthusiasts.

Beyond their aesthetic appeal, collector cars foster a sense of community and camaraderie among like-minded individuals who appreciate automotive history and craftsmanship. The passion for restoration, preservation, and the thrill of driving these classic machines transcends age, gender, and background, creating a shared bond among enthusiasts.

As July 14th approaches, enthusiasts are encouraged to show their love and appreciation for collector cars. Whether it's participating in a local car show, joining a virtual event, or simply taking their own classic car out for a drive, individuals can proudly display their "old car pride" and contribute to the collective celebration.

Collector Car Appreciation Day is a time to honor the heritage of classic cars, recognize their impact on American society, and showcase the dedication and passion of the collector car community. By coming together on this special day, enthusiasts ensure that these timeless vehicles continue to captivate and inspire future generations.

Note: The information provided in this article is based on the details provided in the original source from Old Cars Weekly and the SEMA Action Network (SAN) and may be subject to verification by interested parties.

