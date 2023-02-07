Collector concerned after handgun goes missing from Atlanta USPS distribution center

A metro Atlanta gun collector, who wants to be called Anthony for safety reasons, said he hopes his weapon isn’t being used to commit a crime.

“I’m concerned it could be in the wrong hands or out of that facility,” he said.

He told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln he now fears he’s part of an alarming statistic of gun owners having their guns stolen by criminals.

He said his gun disappeared from a United States Postal Facility in Northwest Atlanta, according to his tracking information.

Anthony said he’s been waiting weeks to receive a Magnum 500.

“It’s used for hunting, target shooting and it’s very, very powerful,” he said.

Anthony said a postmaster at his regional branch in Coweta County told him they’re seeing increasing complaints from gun owners, reporting missing weapons processed through the Northwest Atlanta facility.

They’re telling me it happens quite frequently,” he said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) issued a report this month citing that stolen guns are fueling violent crimes across the country.

Between 2017 to 2021, more than one million guns were reported stolen.

The ATF said thefts are happening in several ways.

The USPS said they have no reports of any recently stolen guns at the Northwest Atlanta location.

They say once a weapon is reported missing, the U.S. Postal Inspection’s law enforcement arm will investigate.

Anthony said he plans on filing a report with the USPS and hopes his weapon isn’t being used for illegal means.

“Very very, very, very dangerous, any gun is dangerous in the wrong hands,” Anthony said.

For information on how to report a stolen gun with the USPS click here: https://pe.usps.com/text/pub52/pub52c4_010.htm

