A collector is selling nearly every gaming console made in the last 50 years on eBay for $1 million

A France-based collector has listed nearly every console that has been manufactured in the last 50 years on eBay for a grand total of 984,000 euros (approximately $978,875).

The listing, uploaded to French eBay, states that the collector is selling over 2,200 consoles “from the first to the very last” along with numerous video games, statues and video game collectibles.

“All these consoles are accompanied by PVL, signs, statues, terminals, accessories [and] a few hundred games for all consoles combined,” the listing states.

The collector, whose username is Kaori30, explains that their collection went through several ups and downs as they began collecting in the early ‘90s and sold the entire collection in 2000. Kaori30 then continued to collect consoles until they stopped in 2011 due to a “lack of time” and the difficulty of finding rare items.

Some of the consoles were sold at auctions in Paris during 2015 and 2016.

While visiting Tokyo in 2018, the collector “fell back into the trap” and repurchased nearly all the consoles that they had sold previously.

The collector adds that the goal is to bring together “all the models, all the colors, the versions, the commercial limited edition, the limited editions under reservation, the editions that can only be won in the form of a contest, the advertisers, the packs, the bundles [and] European/Japan/USA editions.”

Kaori30 estimates that approximately 200 to 300 of the consoles can no longer be found and suggests that the collection could be sold to a museum.

Featured Image via Kaori30

