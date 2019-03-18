College admissions scandal: What did the students know about 'the side door,' and what should happen next?

Some students actively participated in the cheating: They had test proctors give them answers to college admissions tests and even "gloated" afterward, prosecutors said.

Others knew, or should have known, something was amiss: They were asked to "be stupid" to get diagnosed with a disability, which allowed for extended time on tests. Some flew across the country to take those tests. Or they were asked to show up to college orientations for sports they didn't play.

Sometimes, parents came up with elaborate ruses to keep their children in the dark about the cheating. They arranged fake proctors to let their children think they took a test actually being taken by a stand-in, or explained that they used old-fashioned networking instead of six-figure bribes to get them into elite universities.

No students have been charged in the sweeping college admissions scandal, in which wealthy CEOs and celebrities are accused of paying up to $6 million to secure slots for their children in some of the nation's most selective universities.

Yet the students were the ultimate beneficiaries of the scheme. What should be done with those ill-gotten gains?

There's no easy answer, said Amy Sepinwall, a University of Pennsylvania professor of law and business ethics. "Your heart goes out to these kids who in some ways seem like innocent pawns of their parents' machinations," she said.

But students who actively participated – and were old enough to know better – shouldn't be able to hide from punishment, she said. "Responsibility isn't a zero-sum matter," Sepinwall said.

The universities involved in the scandal have announced a variety of measures to address those cases. The University of Southern California, for example, said applicants tied to the scheme would be denied admission. Students already admitted would be handled on a case-by-cases basis, interim President Wanda Austin said in a written statement.

Sepinwall said the universities should go further and add scholarship slots for underprivileged students. (Sepinwall has graduate degrees from two universities implicated in the scandal: a law degree from Yale and a doctorate in philosophy from Georgetown. At both institutions, athletic coaches are accused of selling slots reserved for athletes to students who didn't play sports.)

In all, 50 people have been charged, including 31 parents from 26 wealthy families. They include television actresses, corporate executives, hedge fund managers, a university professor and the chairman of a law firm – all charged with mail and wire fraud.

Prosecutors have not identified the children by name or age.

For some, the scheme began as early as sophomore year in high school. For them, Sepinwall proposed a range of consequences, from an asterisk on their college transcripts to expulsion. In some cases, schools could encourage the students to reapply to see if they could get in on their own merits.

Others might be treated more harshly, she said. "If the kid is 18 at the time he sits to take the tests and the proctor is feeding him answers, I don’t see why he shouldn’t be liable. And I think it’s an interesting prosecutorial choice. I think it says something about how they view the nature of the wrong," she said.

The accused mastermind of the scheme, Los Angeles college counselor William "Rick" Singer, allegedly boasted to parents that he had gotten nearly 800 students into college through what he called the "side door."

Not every family that Singer helped committed fraud.