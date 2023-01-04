College admissions scandal mastermind Rick Singer sentenced to 3.5 years in prison

Rick Singer was sentenced to 3.5 years prison on Wednesday (Associated Press)

The mastermind of the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal has been sentence to three and a half years in prison.

Rick Singer, 62, received the longest sentence yet handed down in the nationwide bribery scheme that exposed how celebrities and prominent businesspeople used their wealth to buy their kids’ way into top universities.

Among the dozens of defendants to serve time in the plot were Desperate Housewives actor Felicity Huffman, Full House star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli.

Singer pled guilty in March 2019 on the day that a secret FBI operation code named Operation Varsity Blues was made public.

He had been secretly working with investigators since 2018 and secretly recorded hundreds of meetings and phone calls that helped build the case, according to the Associated Press.

