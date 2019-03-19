College admissions scandal is news, but not new in sports

There’s a famous scene in "Casablanca" where the corrupt police chief played by Claude Rains shuts down Humphrey Bogart’s casino.

"I'm shocked — shocked — to find that gambling is going on in here!" Rains deadpans.

A croupier then hands him a wad of cash. "Your winnings, sir."

"Oh, thank you," Rains says.

Are we really shocked — shocked! — to learn that a small group of very rich people paid stupid money to make their kids look smart? The college scandal dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues” has been a huge story, but are we really that stunned that 33 parents are accused of paying a con artist named Rick Singer to hire a phony test taker or bribe college coaches in order to open “side doors’” for their kids’ admission?

To judge by the headlines — and the breathless class-warfare commentaries — you'd think this was the first time someone tried to improperly get into a college. Try that idea on any veteran sportswriter. You'll get a laugh.

In the interest of perspective, may we offer this:

First, there are nearly 20 million students enrolled in American colleges and universities. The vast majority of them got in through hard work and study. The vast majority took their own SAT and ACT tests. The vast majority of their coaches, teachers and administrators do things properly. The students mentioned in this recent scam scandal — which has been going on, reportedly, for eight years — represent fifteen-ten-millionths of the American college population. Double it. Quadruple it. It won't qualify as a blip.

This is corrupt. So are college sports.

Next, while Operation Varsity Blues was stunning in its brazenness — a 36-year-old man taking the test for your kid? Having a sailing coach endorse a fake recruit? — we should be honest about the whole college admission process: Its only consistency is that people are consistently unhappy with it.

Some feel it favors the rich. Some feel it favors the poor. Some feel it favors athletes. Some feel it favors ethnicity. And all of those things, depending on the who, when and where of it, have, at times, been true.

And now this allegedly is true: A slimy 58-year-old ringleader who posed as a college admissions adviser got wealthy clients — including a couple of well-known actors — to give him stupid money to get their kids into schools like University of Southern California, Stanford and Yale. Some paid tens of thousands. Some paid more than a million. Singer used the money to make himself rich. He paid off certain coaches. He paid a guy to take the tests.

That's a big news story for sure. But you have to wonder if Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin weren't involved in this, would it have gotten anywhere near the coverage? One thing we love even more than scandal, after all, is celebrity scandal.

What Singer did was awful. But is it more awful than money being sent to a college recruit in a Federal Express envelope? More awful than cars being purchased, strippers being hired, or jobs being arranged for family members of potential attendees — by school coaches or their underlings?

Is it more awful than thousands of student-athletes taking sham classes or committing academic fraud — as was accused at the University of North Carolina?

More awful than a self-described madam setting up sex parties to entice potential recruits — as was accused at the University of Louisville?

So far in this Varsity Blues case, there are eight schools implicated. There are more than twice that many being investigated in the FBI corruption probe into college sports recruiting.

In all of those cases, the accusation is essentially the same: Someone was offered a spot at a school for the wrong reasons. Reasons other than academic achievement.

Side doors are always open

Now let’s be equally candid about that practice. What about rich donors who give enough money to build a lab or a library? Do you think their kids, relatives or friends don’t get preferential admissions treatment with a phone call?