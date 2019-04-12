College admissions scandal: Will the students stay in school? Colleges don't have to say

Corrections and clarifications: The former president of the University of Oklahoma is David Boren. The spokesman at Georgetown University is Matt Hill.

The students implicated in the college admissions scandal are starting to feel the consequences of their parents' actions. At least two universities have booted students, to calls of "Justice!" from the corners of the Internet — and more may follow suit.

But don't expect another fix of schadenfreude.

It’s unusual to hear what disciplinary action a college takes toward a student — even students embroiled in high-profile incidents like this one.

Colleges largely can and do discipline students behind closed doors. In fact, they are required to keep such actions under wraps as part of The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA). That federal law prevents colleges from releasing information about a student’s academic record, in an effort to protect students' privacy.

But keeping information private about the college admissions scandal is also one way colleges can avoid talking about it.

What each university has said

We already know a bit about how universities have responded to charges that rich parents got their kids into elite colleges using their money and fraud. But details are scant, and students' names were withheld.

Yale responded first when its president, Peter Salovey, announced it had rescinded the admission of a student found to have faked his or her academic credential.

The University of Southern California followed, saying it had frozen the accounts of the students tied to the scandal. (That means the affected students can’t register for new classes or get their transcripts.) The university went on to state disciplinary action might include revoked admissions or expulsion.

Most recently, Stanford also quietly released an update: It would revoke the admission of a student tied to the Singer scandal. The university also wiped the college credits that student had earned.

The other five universities named in the scandal have said less about what measures they were taking.

The University of San Diego’s spokeswoman, Pamela Payton, said the university had identified one current student was tied to the scandal, but wouldn’t share more due to “privacy issues.”

It was also unclear what would happen at Georgetown.

“Each student case is being addressed individually, with each student being given the opportunity to be heard before any action is taken,” wrote Matt Hill, a spokesman for the university.

Wake Forest spokeswoman Cheryl Walker said one of the students mentioned in the indictment was enrolled at the school, but that she wouldn't be facing punishment.

"The university has no information that would indicate she had knowledge of the alleged fraudulent transaction or that she was admitted on the basis of fraudulent academic or athletic information," Walker told USA TODAY in an email.

And the University of California-Los Angeles has said it would review its records for two admitted students and said it may take immediate action, “up to and including cancelling their admission.” The University of Texas at Austin didn't respond immediately to requests for comment.

While the colleges have so far declined to identify the students involved, it's possible to do so independently, in some cases. The most high-profile student implicated might be social media personality Olivia Jade Giannulli. Feds say her parents, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli and "Full House" actress Lori Loughlin, paid to have her athletic credentials faked in a bid to get her accepted into USC. The university didn't identify her when it said it had frozen student accounts, but it's easy to trace the scandal to her.

Federal authorities have not charged any students in the admissions scandal, and in many cases, details in court documents indicate students were unaware of the parents' actions. Some did pose for staged photos or submit samples of their handwriting for someone else to mimic on a test, the feds say.

What they mean

The language Yale first used, “rescinding admission” may sound wonky, but it may actually be why the public heard about the university’s actions in the first place.