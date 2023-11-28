College application deadlines are approaching. Here's what to know for Austin-area schools

Higher education in the United States ― and in Texas ― is not the same as it was last year.

This summer, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned affirmative action ― or race-conscious admissions ― policies, in what some students worried could threaten the diversity on campus. This will be the first admissions cycle since the June historic decision.

Just weeks prior to the decision, Texas had its own big news: Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law Senate Bill 17, banning diversity, equity and inclusion offices and programs on campus effective Jan. 1. Changes were also made during the regular session to tenure and to revamping community college funding to a merit-based system.

At the same time, colleges and universities are still coping with a post-pandemic drop in enrollment. The nonprofit National Student Clearinghouse found that at least 1 million students nationally have not enrolled in U.S. institutions since 2020. This has hit Texas as well, particularly community colleges, according to recently released enrollment data from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board with both "encouraging and concerning" trends.

But there’s good news, too: The commission is developing support services to help more students access higher education in the state. The nation also just updated the Free Application for Federal Student Aid to help families more efficiently file for federal need-based aid. It is expected to become available in December.

For first-year students seeking fall 2024 admission at Austin-area universities, as admission deadlines approach, here is what to know and what’s new:

University of Texas at Austin

The home of the Longhorns has more than 52,000 students, with 90% of them from Texas. Despite the nationwide decline, enrollment at UT has grown steadily.

UT is a major research university ranked No. 9 for Top National Public Schools by U.S. News & World Report and No. 1 by research company Niche for Best Hispanic-Serving Institutions in America. The university has 19 colleges and schools and more than 170 undergraduate fields of study.

UT automatically admits eligible Texas students in the top 6% of their graduating class.

Deadline for regular admissions: Dec. 1

How to apply: Common App website, ApplyTexas

Application fee: $75

Application needs: High school transcript, a 500- to 700-word essay and three short essay questions (250-300 words each). The UT essay invites applicants to tell their story and what has shaped who they are. (Test scores optional.)

Scholarships and financial aid: Students are automatically considered for scholarships when applying, but must also file the FAFSA and Texas Application for State Financial Aid. Texas applicants from a household with an adjusted gross income up to $65,000 will have free tuition.

Austin Community College

ACC is a network of 11 campuses in the Austin area with more than 70,000 students enrolled. The colleges offer 100 programs in 10 areas of studies, with 16-week semesters in the fall and spring and an 11-week summer semester.

With a new chancellor and new resource centers for students, ACC is working to expand resources and support for students to increase graduation and retention rates. Spring 2024 classes start Jan. 16.

Deadline for regular admissions: Applications accepted year-round

How to apply: ACC application

Application fee: $0

Application needs: Transcripts, but the college's open admissions policy allows any applicant regardless of previous record to attend.

Scholarships: ACC offers payment plans without interest. Most students are eligible for financial aid and tuition has stayed stable for 10 years.

Texas State University

Located in San Marcos, Texas State has a campus of nearly 40,000 students. Texas State is one of four public universities that will receive millions in research funding now that Proposition 5 has passed, and was recently announced as the first Texas location set to host a presidential debate.

Texas State offers assured admission to students with a diploma based on a combination of their class rank and ACT or SAT score.

Deadline for admissions: Dec. 1 priority; July 15, 2024, final

How to apply: Apply Texas or Common App

Application fee: $75 (fee waivers available)

Application needs: High school transcript, SAT or ACT scores (except for first-time applicants ranked in top 75% of class), optional essay.

Scholarships and financial aid: Applicants can apply to select merit-based scholarships. Through the Bobcat Promise program, free tuition and mandatory fees are guaranteed for entering freshmen with an adjusted gross income of less than $50,000. Students must be accepted for admission and complete the FAFSA by March 15.

St. Edward's University

Located on the hill peaks on South Congress, the nationally ranked liberal arts university boasts the value of experiential learning and small student-teacher ratios. St. Edward’s has more than 100 undergraduate majors and minors and five schools.

The school has an undergraduate enrollment of more than 2,700 students. Students are automatically considered for academic scholarships if they apply before Feb. 1.

Deadline for admissions: early deadlines Dec. 1, Jan. 1 and Feb. 1; final deadline May 1

How to apply: Apply Texas or Common App

Application fee: $50, waived if applying by Jan. 1

Application needs: High school transcript, essay, academic recommendation (test optional).

Scholarships: All students are encouraged to apply for the FAFSA. Students are automatically considered for applicable scholarships if they apply by Feb. 1.

Concordia University Texas

Concordia is a private university located on 437 acres of preserved nature in Northwest Austin. Known for its nursing program and small student-faculty ratio, the Lutheran school offers 30 areas of studies and in fall 2022 enrolled 1,708 students.

Concordia has a minimum admissions requirement of a 2.5 GPA, but students below the requirement can contact the office of admissions about their options. The university announced a simplified pricing structure last October, cutting tuition by almost 40%.

Deadline for regular admissions for fall 2024: Sept. 8, 2024, but high school students are advised to apply during the fall semester of their senior year

How to apply: Online application or ApplyTexas

Application fee: $25

Application needs: High school transcript and online application (test optional).

Scholarships: In addition to the locked-in new tuition price, Concordia offers merit- and need-based aid.

Southwestern University

An undergraduate-only institution in Georgetown on a 701-acre campus, Southwestern University was the first Texas higher learning institution, and now has three schools and 37 majors. It is affiliated with the United Methodist Church and has more than 1,400 students.

Southwestern has been ranked No. 1 of Texas Private Schools in Best Schools for Making an Impact and the top university in Texas for economic diversity named by the New York Times.

Deadline for regular admissions: Feb. 6

How to apply: ApplyTexas, Common App and Southwestern’s Application

Application Fee: $0

Application Needs: High school transcript, essay, recommendation (test optional)

Scholarships: Those who apply by April 1 will be considered for scholarships.

Austin College

Located in Sherman, Austin College has been recognized by the Wall Street Journal as a top 10 Texas college. It has an undergraduate enrollment of more than 1,300 students. This November, the college opened a new health campus to house the college’s new Master of Medical Science-Physician Assistant Program.

Students who have a GPA of 3.26 or higher can qualify for $27,000 in annual scholarships, according to the college's website.

Deadline for regular admissions: March 1

How to apply: ApplyTexas, Apply Coalition with Scoir, Austin College Application or Common App

Application fee: $0

Application needs: High school transcript, essay (test optional).

Scholarships: 100% of freshman receive gift aid.

Huston-Tillotson University

HTU is a private, historically Black college in East Austin. The university offers a liberal arts education, and its total undergraduate enrollment is about 1,000 students. It also has two graduate degree programs and an adult education program.

Automatic admission is given to applicants with a 2.5 GPA or higher.

Deadline for regular admissions: May 1, 2024; priority deadline Feb. 1

How to apply: Electronic application

Application fee: $25

Application needs: High school transcript, SAT and/or ACT score (most cases).

Scholarships and financial aid: Applicants with a 3.5 GPA or higher may be eligible for scholarships or the W.E.B. DuBois Honors Program. The university also has a list of scholarships on its website.

University of Austin

The new University of Austin recently received permission from The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to begin accepting students and granting undergraduate degrees. In celebration, it announced its inaugural class of 100 students will attend for free.

The private university will operate out of the Scarborough Building in downtown. Student education from day one will be centered on impact-oriented learning, with each student taking on a project to tackle the societal problem of their choice.

Deadline for regular admissions: Rolling basis; applicants will hear back within four weeks

How to apply: Electronic application

Application Fee: $0

Application needs: Personal statement, essay, official transcripts and test scores, and two letters of recommendation.

Scholarships and financial aid: Tuition is free for the inaugural class.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: What to know about 2024 Austin-area college applications