College athlete charged with capital murder

Good Morning America

The incident occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to ABC News’ https://abc7ny.com/mother-daughter-deadly-fire-hazlet/12709478/Your text to link..., when flames began to envelop a single family home in Hazlet, New Jersey, that housed the Montanaro family. William Montonaro, along with his 40-year-old wife, Jackie Montanaro, their two daughters -- 8-year-old Elena and 6-year-old Madelyn -- and their Goldendoodle named Duchess were all sleeping inside their home approximately 40 miles south of New York City when the fire erupted. William Montonaro, his wife Jackie and 8-year-old Elena were able to escape from the burning home but when the Montonaro’s realized that 6-year-old Madelyn was nowhere to be seen, both parents rushed back into the house in an attempt to save her from the burning building.