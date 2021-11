Associated Press

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self was so disgusted by the last round of conference realignment — when Missouri and Texas A&M bolted the Big 12 for the SEC — that he vowed never to play the Tigers again. Self's reason was simple: The departures, along with Nebraska's move to the Big Ten and Colorado's to the Pac-12, had left the Big 12 on precarious footing. Perhaps because the Big 12 may have come out ahead — at least, when it comes to basketball.