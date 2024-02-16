College Avenue in downtown Appleton lacks pedestrian push buttons. Here's why that is

After waiting for the walk signal, a couple safely crosses College Avenue at Appleton Street in downtown Appleton.

Reader question: Why are there no push buttons for pedestrians on the traffic signals on College Avenue? It's weird that I can't push anything to let the signal know I'm waiting to cross.

Answer: Traffic signals generally operate on either a coordinated cycle or a traffic-actuated cycle.

Appleton city traffic engineer Eric Lom said traffic signals that are spaced close together — as is the case for the downtown section of College Avenue — run in coordination with one another to allow traffic to flow.

In this scenario, the timing of the traffic signals accounts for pedestrian crossings on every cycle. The side street gets a green light on every cycle, and the walk signal is always long enough for pedestrians to get all the way across the street.

"Because of this, there is no need for pedestrian push buttons," Lom said.

With traffic-actuated cycles, the timing continuously is changing based on the traffic flow. The primary street can stay green indefinitely if no side-street traffic is present, and the green lights on the side streets might be too short to account for pedestrian crossings.

"When signals are operated this way, pedestrian push buttons are always needed," Lom said.

The push button will change the side-street light to green and give a walk signal, or it might extend the duration of a side-street green light and walk signal to allow pedestrians to safely cross.

Traffic-actuated cycles are the most efficient way to operate traffic signals that don't need to be coordinated with nearby signals. It's also the most efficient method during nighttime hours when traffic is light.

Complicating the matter, the same traffic signals can be operated either way, depending on the volume of traffic.

Lom said Appleton often will run traffic signals on a coordinated cycle during the day, when traffic is heaviest, and change to a traffic-actuated cycle at night to minimize delays.

The way the city operates the signals on College Avenue is unique. The signals run on a coordinated cycle from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m., and they flash red from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

"For this reason, pedestrian push buttons would serve no purpose," Lom said.

