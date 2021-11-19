College basketball player praised for helping clean stadium
Wichita State basketball player Dexter Dennis won a game – then was seen in the stands, helping staff clean up the stadium. No one asked him to do that.
So have we seen everything yet? AFI Fest, which just wrapped in Los Angeles, is the final prominent film festival to unveil a handful of awards hopefuls. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” from Netflix, premiered to strong reviews and plenty of Oscar buzz. As part of a banner year for Miranda that […]
Jared Casey had never played an offensive snap for Kansas until a recent Texas game. One moment changed everything.
Macau's gaming liberalization in 2002 was meant to make the city a world center for tourism. That didn't exactly happen.
Just return the darn scarf, Jake.View Entire Post ›
Three Chinese coast guard ships blocked and used water cannons on two Philippine boats carrying supplies for troops in the disputed South China Sea, Manila's top diplomat said Thursday.Why it matters: Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said in a statement that Beijing should "back off" as it has "no law enforcement rights" in the region, pointing to protections for Manila under a mutual defense treaty with the U.S.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios
OSHA puts its vaccine-or-test rule on pause following dangerous politics from federal judges.
The Chiefs and Cowboys are division leaders, and both are favorites to remain there. The winner of Sunday’s game will feel especially good about its chances of securing a division title.
Robert Pearson and Farrah Milton left the tent they’re living in on SW 2nd St. in downtown Miami on Wednesday morning to find a notice from the city of Miami: “This area will be cleaned on Wednesday November 17th”
Buick, being the hit in China that is it, decided to unveil a couple concept vehicles at the Guangzhou Auto Show. One is the GL8 Flagship Concept, and the other is the Smart Pod Concept. Since an actual minivan is far more interesting than any “Smart Pod,” we’ll start with the GL8 Flagship Concept.
Ford CEO Jim Farley tweeted out an ambitious goal on Thursday. The stock fell because everyone was worried about an Apple car.
During Transgender Awareness Week, take a look at some of the most successful transgender models who are gracing runways and magazine covers.
The 19-year-old is paying her parents back for all the school lunches they made her.
Coming out of Rutgers as a third-round draft pick in 2013, defensive back Logan Ryan vividly recalls his first on-field workout with the New England Patriots. Patriots coach Bill Belichick didn't have anyone wearing numbers. Ryan remembered playing with the starters on defense and a receiver slipped on a curl route.
MANILA (Reuters) -The Philippines on Thursday condemned "in strongest terms" the actions of three Chinese coast guard vessels that it said blocked and used water cannon on resupply boats headed towards a Philippine-occupied atoll in the South China Sea. Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said no one was hurt during Tuesday's incident at the Second Thomas Shoal but the Philippines boats, which were transporting food to military personnel based there, had to abort their mission.
Steph Curry is a giant in the basketball world. Tacko Fall is a giant in real life.
Stephen A. has had a change of heart on Andrew Wiggins.
The Warriors will rest their veterans on the final night of their road trip.
Jim Calhoun, who has written a memorable postscript to his Hall-of-Fame coaching career at the University of Saint Joseph, will step down effective immediately as the men’s basketball coach. “You’ve got to know when it’s time,” Calhoun told the Courant Thursday. “We’re a really good team. The program is in great shape, we’re going in the right direction, now’s the time.” Calhoun, 79, who led ...
The Detroit Pistons host the Golden State Warriors on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
How do you feel about the 76ers bringing Jerami Grant back to Philly? Better yet, what about the Sixers making another attempt to acquire James Harden in exchange for Ben Simmons? Those are two options under consideration by Sixers brass, according ...