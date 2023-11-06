College basketball preview: Men’s, women’s teams across the Carolinas, by conference

The 2023-24 college basketball season opens Monday night.

Here is an idea of what fans can expect between now and April 7 and 8, when a national champion is crowned for women (April 7 in Cleveland) and men (April 8 in Glendale, Ariz.).

The predicted order of finish in each conference is based on predictions by the conference’s coaches and media members.

ACC men

Predicted order of finish: 1. Duke; 2. Miami; 3. North Carolina; 4. Virginia; 5. Clemson; 6. Wake Forest; 7. N.C. State; 8. Virginia Tech; 9. Pitt; 10. Syracuse; 11. Florida State; 12. Boston College; 13. Georgia Tech; 14. Louisville; 15. Notre Dame

NCAA Tournament contenders: Duke, Miami, North Carolina and Virginia are very likely. Figure four more teams from those picked fifth through 10th will get in.

Players to watch: Kyle Filipowski (7-0, C, Duke); Armando Bacot (6-11, C, North Carolina); P.J. Hall (6-10, C, Clemson); Reece Beekman (6-3, G, Virginia); Norchard Omier (6-7, F, Miami).

What to expect: With preseason ACC Player of the Year Filipowski (15.1 ppg, 8.9 rpg), Duke is the team to beat. Miami lost Jordan Miller and Isaiah Wing, but Florida State transfer Matthew Cleveland is a strong addition. North Carolina seems ready for a bounce-back season, and Beekman leads a strong Virginia team. Clemson seems poised for a break-through year.

ACC women

Contenders: Virginia Tech; Notre Dame; North Carolina; Louisville.

Players to watch: Elizabeth Kitley (6-4, C, Virginia Tech); Deja Kelly (5-8, G, North Carolina).

What to expect: Kitley led the Hokies to the Final Four last season, and a repeat performance isn’t out of the question. Kitley, a two-time ACC Player of the Year, has more than 2,000 career points and 1,000 rebounds. With Kelly and Alyssa Ustby, the Tar Heels will challenge Notre Dame as top contender.

Atlantic 10 men

Predicted order of finish: 1. Dayton; 2. VCU; 3. St. Bonaventure; 4. Duquesne; 5. St. Joseph’s; 6. Saint Louis; 7. Fordham; 8. Loyola Chicago; 9. George Washington; 10. George Mason; 11. Richmond; 12. Davidson; 13. Massachusetts; 14. Rhode Island; 15. La Salle.

NCAA Tournament contenders: Dayton, VCU.

Players to watch: DaRon Holmes (6-10, F, Dayton); Dae Dae Grant (6-2, G, Duquesne); James Bishop IV (6-2, G, George Washington); Daryl Banks III (6-3, G, St. Bonaventure); Erik Reynolds (6-2, G, St. Joseph’s).

What to expect: Dayton returns four starters from a second-place team, led by Holmes (18.4 ppg, 8.1 rpg). Defending champ VCU has a new coach in Ray Odom, and he brought several good players with him from Utah State. Reynolds (19.6 ppg) makes St. Joseph’s a sleeper.

Atlantic 10 women

Contenders: Massachusetts; La Salle; Rhode Island (Davidson picked seventh).

Players to watch: Sam Breen (6-1, F, Massachusetts, 17.3 ppg, 10.1 rpg); Elle Sutphin (6-3, F, Davidson, 13.4 ppg).

What to expect: With Breen and guard Sydney Taylor, Massachusetts is the favorite. La Salle is experienced and will contend.

Atlantic Sun men

Predicted order of finish: 1. Eastern Kentucky; 2. Florida Gulf Coast; 3. Stetson; 4. Kennesaw State; 5. Lipscomb; 6. Bellarmine; 7. North Alabama; 8. Austin Peay; 9. Jacksonville; 10. Queens; 11. North Florida; 12. Central Arkansas.

NCAA Tournament contenders: Eastern Kentucky and Florida Gulf Coast.

Players to watch: Devontae Blanton (6-4, W, Eastern Kentucky); Terrell Burden (5-10, G, Kennesaw State); Jacob Ognacevis (6-8, F, Lipscomb); DeMarcus Sharp (6-3, G, Austin Peay); Garrett Tipton (6-4, G, Bellarmine).

What to expect: Blanton (17.0 ppg, 46 percent field-goal shooting) leads an experienced Eastern Kentucky team. Queens, 18-15 in its first Division 1 season last year, will be led by Independence High’s A.J. McKee (15.4 ppg). Three Carmel Christian graduates – Logan Threatt, Bryce Cash and Luke Krawczyk – also are on the roster.

Atlantic Sun women

Contenders: Florida Gulf Coast; Lipscomb; Eastern Kentucky

Player to watch: Antwainette Walker (6-0, G, Eastern Kentucky).

What to expect: Florida Gulf Coast was 33-4 last season and has won 13 regular-season championships. They remain the team to beat. Queens, 8-21 last season, has a good one in 5-8 G Adia Brisker (12.2 ppg).

Big South men

Predicted order of finish: 1. UNC Asheville; 2. Radford; 3. Winthrop; 4. Gardner-Webb; 5. Longwood; 6. USC Upstate; 7. High Point; 8. Charleston Southern; 9. Presbyterian.

NCAA Tournament contenders: UNC Asheville is a strong favorite, but Radford and Winthrop could contend.

Players to watch: Drew Pember (6-10, C, UNC Asheville); Kelton Talford (6-7, F, Winthrop); D.Q. Nicholas (5-11, G, Gardner-Webb); DaQuan Smith (6-1, G, Radford); Bryan Antoine (6-5, G, Radford).

What to expect: Pember (20.9 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 2.3 blocks per game) is a powerful inside force and makes UNC Asheville the team to beat. Radford has a strong backcourt in Smith and Antoine. Winthrop’s Talford had eight double-doubles last season. Radford, Winthrop or Gardner-Webb have the players to challenge UNC Asheville in the conference tournament.

Big South women

Contenders: High Point; Presbyterian; Radford.

Players to watch: Lauren Beavis (6-0, G, High Point); Jada Ryce (5-5, G, Winthrop); Bryanna Brady (6-0, G, Presbyterian).

What to expect: A year ago, Gardner-Webb totally dominated the conference, but head coach Alex Simmons was hired at Memphis, and new head coach Scott Merritt is starting from scratch. Beavis averaged 15.7 ppg last year at Gardner-Webb and moved to High Point, making the Panthers the team to beat.

Coastal Athletic men

*Conference formerly known as Colonial Athletic.

Predicted order of finish: 1. Charleston; 2. UNC Wilmington; 3. Drexel; 4. Hofstra; 5. Delaware; 6. Towson; 7. Northeastern; 8. William & Mary; 9. Stony Brook; 10. Elon; 11. Monmouth; 12. Campbell; 13. Hampton; 14. N.C. A&T.

NCAA Tournament contenders: Charleston, UNC Wilmington

Players to watch: Ante Brzovic (6-10, F, Charleston); Tyler Thomas (6-3, G, Hofstra); Charles Thompson (6-7, F, Towson); Trazarien White (6-6, F, UNC Wilmington); Amari Williams (6-10, F, Drexel).

What to expect: Charleston has plenty of talent back from a team that won 31 games and was ranked as high as No. 18 nationally. UNC Wilmington won 24 games and has standouts in White (14.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg) and Maleeck Harden-Hayes (9.8 ppg). Campbell could have a winning season behind 6-6 G Anthony Dell’Orso (12.5 ppg). N.C. A&T has a new coach in Monte Ross but will be missing standout C Will Felton for the second straight year due to a knee injury.

Coastal Athletic women

Contenders: Towson; Stony Brook; Northeastern

Players to watch: Kylie Kornegay-Lucas (6-1, G, Towson); Jada Logan (5-9, G, Charleston); Raven Preston (6-0, G, Elon).

What to expect: Kornegay-Lucas, the preseason Player of the Year choice, is part of a strong Towson lineup.

MEAC men

Predicted order of finish: 1. Howard; 2. Norfolk State; 3. N.C. Central; 4. Morgan State; 5. Maryland-Eastern Shore; 6. Delaware State; 7. Coppin State; 8. S.C. State.

NCAA Tournament contenders: Howard, Norfolk State

Players to watch: Shy Odom (6-6, F, Howard); Martaz Robinson (6-2, G, Delaware State); Marcus Dockery (6-2, G, Howard); Jelani Williams (6-5, G, Howard); Christian Ings (6-2, G, Norfolk State)

What to expect: Three of the five preseason all-conference players are from Howard. What does that tell you? The Bison won 22 games last season, capturing their first MEAC title in 30 years. N.C. Central will contend, behind 5-9 G Fred Cleveland Jr. The Eagles open Monday at No. 1 Kansas.

MEAC women

Contenders: Norfolk State; Howard; Morgan State

Players to watch: Destiny Howell (6-0, G, Howard); Kierra Wheeler (6-1, F, Norfolk State); Aniya Finger (6-1, F, N.C. Central).

What to expect: Defending champion Norfolk State and Howard look like the top two teams. Howell, player of the year in the conference last season, scored in double figures 21 times. N.C. Central’s standout, Finger, is from Hopewell High.

SEC men

Predicted order of finish: 1. Tennessee; 2. Texas A&M; 3. Arkansas; 4. Kentucky; 5. Alabama; 6. Auburn; 7. Mississippi State; 8. Florida; 9. Missouri; 10. Ole Miss; 11. Vanderbilt; 12. Georgia; 13. LSU; 14. South Carolina.

NCAA Tournament contenders: Tennessee, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Kentucky and Alabama. Auburn, Mississippi State, Florida and Missouri are in the mix.

Players to watch: Grant Nelson (6-0, G, Alabama); Trevon Brazile (6-10, F, Arkansas); Johni Broome (6-10, F, Auburn); Justin Edwards (6-8, G, Kentucky); Tolli Smith (6-11, F, Mississippi State); Santiago Vescovi (6-3, G, Tennessee); Wade Taylor IV (6-0, G, Texas A&M).

What to expect: With PG Zakai Zeigler leading the way, Tennessee boasts a powerful defense. Edwards, a likely high NBA draft choice next June, should put Kentucky in the mix. Auburn has four starters back, Arkansas mined the transfer portal successfully, and Texas A&M should be strong behind Taylor. South Carolina continues to rebuild under coach Lamont Paris. Charlotte Christian product B.J. Mack, a transfer from Wofford, could play a key role.

SEC women

Contenders: LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee.

Players to watch: Angel Reese (6-3, F, LSU); Kamilla Cardoso (6-7, C, South Carolina); Rickea Jackson (6-2, G, Tennessee).

What to expect: The SEC looks like the most powerful conference in women’s basketball, with defending national champion LSU loaded again. South Carolina, which reached the Final Four a year ago, will have five new starters, including Oregon transfer TeHina Paopao, an outstanding guard.

Southern Conference men

Predicted order of finish: 1. Furman; 2. UNC Greensboro; 3. Western Carolina; 4. Samford; 5. Chattanooga; 6. Mercer; 7. East Tennessee State; 8. Wofford; 9. The Citadel; 10. VMI.

NCAA Tournament contenders: Furman, UNC Greensboro

Players to watch: Marcus Foster (6-4, G, Furman); Vonterius Woolbright (6-6, F, Western Carolina); Mikeal Brown-Jones (6-4, G, UNC Greensboro); Honor Huff (6-1, G, Chattanooga); J.P. Pegues (6-1, G, Furman).

What to expect: Foster and Pegues give Furman a strong backcourt, and the defending champion Paladins (who knocked off Virginia in an NCAA opener last March) look like the team to beat. UNC Greensboro returns eight players, including defensive Player of the Year Kobe Langley.

Southern Conference women

Contenders: East Tennessee State, Chattanooga, Mercer

Players to watch: Kendall Foley (5-7, G, East Tennessee State); Rachael Rose (5-7, G, Wofford)

What to expect: Mallard Creek product Nevaeh Brown and Foley give East Tennessee State a strong backcourt. Chattanooga looms as the top challenger.

Sun Belt men

Predicted order of finish: 1. James Madison; 2. Appalachian State; 3. Old Dominion; 4. Southern Miss; 5. Louisiana; 6. South Alabama; 7. Marshall; 8. Troy; 9. Arkansas State; 10. Texas State; 11. Georgia State; 12. Coastal Carolina; 13. Georgia Southern; 14. UL-Monroe.

NCAA Tournament contenders: James Madison, Appalachian State, Old Dominion.

Players to watch: Austin Crowley (6-5, G, Southern Miss); Terrence Edwards Jr. (6-6, F, James Madison); Donovan Gregory (6-5, F, Appalachian State); Chaunce Jenkins (6-4, F, Old Dominion); Christyon Eugene (6-3, G, Troy); Themus Fulks (6-1, G, Louisiana).

What to expect: James Madison has an experienced team with excellent shooters, but Appalachian State will be in position to contend. Gregory, from Carmel Christian, led the team in scoring last season and had four games with 20 or more points. Also in the lineup is Davidson Day product C.J. Huntley, a 6-11 forward, who averaged 9.2 points and 5.8 rebounds. Coastal Carolina is rebuilding, with its four double-digits scorers from last season gone.

Sun Belt women

Contenders: James Madison; Troy; Southern Miss.

Players to watch: Kseniia Kozlova (6-4, C, James Madison); Domonique Davis (5-6, G, Southern Miss)

What to expect: Kozlova is a powerful inside force that will give James Madison the edge over Troy and Southern Miss, a pair of good defensive teams.