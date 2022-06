Field Level Media

NEW YORK (AP) A college basketball player was killed and eight other people were wounded Monday in an early-morning shooting at a gathering in Harlem, New York City police said. Darius Lee, a 21-year-old senior at Houston Baptist University in Texas, was killed, the university said. The New York Daily News reported that the gathering was a cookout organized by Harlem rapper Rich Rhymer, who posted invitations on his Instagram account.