New College board member lobs ridiculous accusations at our universities

Board member Christopher Rufo talks about changes that need to be made at New College of Florida, in Sarasota.

Rufo’s attacks on universities absurd

It was with great dismay and incredulity that I read the quotes of New College of Florida Board Trustee Christopher Rufo in Chris Anderson’s column regarding the “official positions” of Florida’s leading universities (“First New College and now Harvard: There’s no end in sight for DeSantis,” Jan. 5).

One quote in particular struck a responsive chord.

“Florida International University condemns the United States as a system of ‘white supremacy’ and trains students for participation in violent left-wing protests.”

As an executive officer of that institution for 15 years I can tell you such a position was never discussed, proposed, considered, nor instituted.

Perhaps this, and the outrageously absurd accusations against other Florida universities, were simply figments of Mr. Rufo’s overactive imagination. Perhaps they were dreams he had while sitting in New College board meetings or hallucinating over the sad state of affairs of our country’s universities, which are simply the greatest in the world.

Challenging dissertations is one thing but making statements like these is the antithesis of it.

It is hypocrisy at its worst.

Sadly, that's the norm for Mr. Rufo and his far-right allies.

Richard J. Correnti, Bradenton

Woman who burned raccoon gets off easy

The office of State Attorney Ed Brodsky and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deserve kudos for pursuing a felony case against Alicia Kinchehloe for the horrific torture death of a raccoon trapped in a trash bin, which she documented on video and posted to social media.

It is beyond disappointing that Circuit Court Judge Donna Padar did not treat this crime with the same level of seriousness as the prosecutors, detectives and jury, which found Kincheloe guilty of aggravated animal cruelty and tampering with evidence.

Instead, Judge Padar ignored the sentencing guidelines that called for prison time and gave Kincheloe no jail time. She was sentenced to an offender work program, community service, an anger management course and probation.

Not only did the defendant show no remorse for her actions, but a reasonable person could conclude − and the jury surely did conclude − that she lied on the stand when she testified under oath that she didn’t know how the raccoon she was filming got set ablaze.

Judge Padar should consider the message such a lenient sentence sends to the public about both animal cruelty and perjury.

Jan Vertefeuille, Venice

Fund WIC or women, infants go hungry

Across Florida, nearly 126,000 parents, infants and young children could be turned away from WIC, a federal nutrition program designed specifically to help pregnant women and new moms afford essentials like formula, milk and fresh produce.

That’s because increased participation and the rising cost of food have left WIC facing a $1 billion funding shortfall that could force millions across the nation to be wait-listed or have their benefits cut for the firsttime in three decades.

That would be devastating for families across our state.

WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) not only helps parents make ends meet, but also supports the health and development of infants and young children.

Data shows WIC dramatically improves maternal, infant and child health and development while also helping participants improve their diets by purchasing healthier foods.

Lawmakers have an opportunity to make this right, but time is running out.

With the Jan. 19 deadline to avert a partial government shutdown looming, we’re calling on Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott and Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar to act quickly to fully fund WIC – and ensure that all Florida’s children get the nutrition they need to thrive, starting from Day One.

Sky Beard, director, No Kid Hungry Florida

