College cancels classes, schools placed in lockdown following shooting in Worcester

A college canceled all classes and multiple schools were placed in lockdown following a shooting in Worcester on Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Burncoat Street around 8:40 a.m. found one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Worcester Police Department.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the shooting victim.

“Out of an abundance of caution schools were placed in lockdown on Burncoat Street,” Worcester police said in a statement. “We do not believe there is a threat to the public.”

The lockdowns at area schools were lifted after police determined there wasn’t a risk to the community.

Quinsigamond Community College canceled classes on its main campus as a result of the heavy police presence in the area. Evening classes are slated to go on as scheduled.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW