College City man sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual abuse

Aug. 18—A Yuba County Superior Court judge sentenced a College City man to 20 years in state prison last week after the man previously pleaded guilty to three counts related to sexually abusing two juveniles.

On June 2, Benjamin Villanueva pleaded guilty to continuous sexual abuse and two counts of committing a lewd act with a child under 14.

As part of the plea, Villanueva stipulated to being sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to his attorney Roberto Marquez.

Villanueva was arrested in March 2020 for sexually abusing two female juveniles over several years while Villanueva lived in the same home as the victims. At his sentencing Monday, the length of Villanueva's prison time was not argued due to the previous stipulation.

Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Ashley Tuft said the victims did not wish to be present at the hearing but prepared written impact statements.

Villanueva has been in custody since March 27, 2020.