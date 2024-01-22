College crime rankings: See where your school ranks in NJ and nationally

With hundreds and thousands of students on college campuses, many of them living on their own for the first time and trying to navigate through their adult-ish lives, things can go wrong. While the majority of students make it through their college experience safely, college campuses do see some crimes.

How does your school stack up to others in terms of crime numbers?

NorthJersey.com has a searchable database that can help you track your school's crime rates over the years and compare it to other schools in New Jersey and around the country, based on data from the Department of Education.

NJ college and university crime rankings

In both 2019 and 2020, the most recently reported years, the schools with the highest number of reported crimes in New Jersey were Rutgers University-New Brunswick, Princeton University, and Rowan University.

In 2019 Rutgers ranked first in the state with 92 total reported crimes, 31st nationally. Burglaries were the most reported crime on and around the Rutgers campus with 31 followed by rape with 28.

Princeton University was ranked second in New Jersey and 56th nationally with 75 total crimes. Motor vehicle theft was reported the most with 39.

Rowan University came in third in New Jersey and 125th nationally in 2019 with 46 total reported crimes. Rowan’s top reported crime that year was rape with 19.

The remainder of the top 10 schools with the most crime reported in New Jersey in 2019 were:

William Paterson University of New Jersey: Ranked 4 in NJ, 213 nationally; 32 total reported crimes

The College of New Jersey: 5 in NJ, 239 nationally; 29 total reported crimes

Mercer County Community College: 6 in NJ, 284 nationally; 26 total reported crimes

Rutgers University-Camden: 7 in NJ, 346 nationally; 22 total reported crimes

Montclair State University: 8 in NJ, 391 nationally; 20 total reported crimes

New Jersey Institute of Technology: 8 in NJ, 391 nationally; 20 total reported crimes

Rutgers University-Newark: 10 in NJ, 460 nationally; 17 total reported crimes

NJ news Valley names new president, COO as health system preps for April move to Paramus

Thirteen schools were tied for the least number of crimes reported in the state, all coming in at number 33 in New Jersey and 1971 nationally. These schools, each with only one reported crime in 2019 include:

Atlantic Cape Community College

Bergen Community College

Berkeley College Woodland Park

Beth Medrash Govoha

Camden County College

Centenary University

County College of Morris

Cumberland County College

Passaic County Community College

Princeton Theological Seminary

Union County College

Garden State Science and Technology Institute

Yeshiva Gedolah Keren Hatorah

The year 2020, while it was the most recently reported year, had lower numbers likely due to the lack of students on college campuses during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

However, as previously mentioned, Rutgers University-New Brunswick was still No. 1 in terms of reported crime with 51 total crimes.

Princeton University was once again in second place with 34 reported crimes and Rowan University was in third with 24 reported crimes in 2020.

The remainder of the top 10 included:

Bloomfield College: 24 total reported crimes

Pro Beauty Academy: 14

Rutgers University-Camden: 11

Rutgers University-Newark: 11

Stevens Institute of Technology: 11

William Paterson University of New Jersey: 9

Seton Hall University: 8

For additional details including crime numbers for the rest of New Jersey's colleges and universities, the breakdown of each type of crime, and national rankings, check out our College Crime Rankings: Criminal Offenses on Campuses database.

Staying safe on college campuses

Now that you know where your school stacks up in terms of crime, there are many things that you can do to stay safe this spring semester.

The following are some tips and reminders for campus safety compiled from Rutgers University campus safety, Princeton University public safety, and Rowan University public safety.

Keep the windows and doors of your residence hall, apartment, or house locked and do not let any unknown people into your building.

Stay aware of your surroundings. Walk on well-lit and commonly traveled paths around campus. Do not fully distract yourself with your phone or earbuds while traveling around campus.

Share your class schedule with a friend or family member.

If you or somebody else are under the influence of drugs or alcohol, stay in a group and never leave anyone behind. If you go to a party with a group, make sure you leave with that group.

Never leave your drink unattended or accept a drink from a stranger.

Check out your school's campus or public safety website. Add the campus security phone number and any other important numbers into your contacts for easy access in case of an emergency and sign up for campus alerts so you can stay up to date with whatever is happening around campus. Finally, if your school uses a Blue Light System, or similar alarm system, familiarize yourself with the system's locations around campus so you know where to go if you need to use one.

Have a safe spring semester!

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: College crime rankings: See where your school ranks in NJ