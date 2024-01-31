College of the Desert trustee granted temporary restraining order against union official

College of the Desert Trustee Joel Kinnamon was granted a temporary restraining order against a local union president who allegedly threatened to "take (him) out" during an altercation at a Democrat of the Desert's monthly meeting in Palm Desert on Saturday. The incident led to a call for police.

The order, issued Tuesday, requires Joe Duffle — president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 116 — to stay 100 yards away from Kinnamon and his spouse, Christopher Parman. According to the last report from the Superior Court of Riverside Court, Duffle has yet to be served the temporary restraining order.

More: Scuffle between College of the Desert trustee, union official leads to police being called

In a statement emailed Tuesday evening, Kinnamon wrote that he feared, “given the chance again, (Duffle) would carry-out his repeated threats of ‘taking me out.’”

The temporary restraining order will be effective though Thursday, Feb. 22, when the court will hold a hearing to address Kinnamon's request.

Duffle has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Jennifer Cortez covers education in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at jennifer.cortez@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: COD trustee granted temporary restraining order against union official