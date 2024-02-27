College of the Desert Trustee Ruben Perez’s statement speaks volumes

It is unbelievable that Ruben Perez’s only comment regarding being found in violation of the ethics rules for COD Trustees was “I don’t agree, but understand what is going on here.” He had the opportunity to apologize to the instructor and students for his unprofessional behavior interrupting the class. He could have attempted to mitigate his unprofessional, inappropriate and immature comments at the December 2022 COD Board meeting: “…the cesspool that was previously here.” As a faculty member for 18 years and a trustee for five years, sitting at that meeting and hearing him make such derogatory statements was insulting, to say the least. It seems evident that he has little if any understanding of the history of the COD and no idea of the work so many staff, faculty, administrators and trustees did to create the award-winning college that COD has become. He got off easy!

Michael O’Neill, Laguna Woods

Reconsider Chuckwalla designation

I enjoyed reading Major Herring’s article last week on disabled veterans using gold mining as a therapy. I am a disabled veteran who has used gold mining for 30 plus years in my own therapeutic needs. I am now 90 and do not do much mining anymore but encourage young Marines and veterans to try mining to see if it could help them physically and mentally in their lives. However, there is a current proposal that will take away one of the better mining areas in our desert and place it in the Joshua National Park and even absorb more mining claims into what may become the Chuckwalla National Monument.

I urge Rep. Ruiz to reconsider his position as it will negatively impact our veterans, especially the disabled ones going back to the First World War who came here to piece their lives back together. One thought would be to drop the Joshua Tree National Park expansion area from the proposal where the active duty, retired and disabled veterans go for all the reasons that put us back in tune with life in general. We sometimes find a little treasure that brings a smile.

Charles K. Sherry, Twentynine Palms

The primary election should be recast on a regional basis

A political primary is a preliminary election in which the registered voters of a political party nominate candidates for office. The key word here is preliminary. The current system allows small states such as Iowa and New Hampshire to award front-runner status to the victorious candidate. From there, the candidates travel a path determined by which states wants to "leapfrog" the other by moving up their primary dates. Candidates are whisked across the country without any real ability to distinguish regional issues from national issues. Consequently, party platforms are determined by a make-it-up-as-you-go approach. If the primary process were organized on a regional basis, candidates would be able to study the regional issues, campaign to confirm those issues and then receive votes based on the solutions they propose. A regional approach would also prevent a premature selection of a front-runner because success in one region certainly would not guarantee success in the next region. Finally, the number of delegates awarded in each state should be determined by the percentage of votes won by each candidate. And yes, convert the caucuses to primaries.

Joe Bialek, Cleveland, Ohio

Government should stay out of family decisions

Wow is all I can say about Brittany Stuart's comment regarding IVF in Saturday's opinion section. Writing from personal experience she nailed all the reasons the government should stay out of family decisions. Please do not let Alabama's efforts spread to other states! The war against women continues. Vote!

Lin Conrad, Indio

Should law enforcement agencies endorse candidates?

I am seeing some Police Associations and Riverside law enforcement endorsing candidates. I have written to some of these associations asking what their process is for endorsements and whether they are interviewing all contenders. If not, it raises concerns about impartiality. So far, no one has responded. Let's advocate for a fair and inclusive selection process to ensure that all voices are heard. Democracy thrives on transparency and equal opportunities!

Eileen Stern, Palm Springs

