College of DuPage Achieves Fall Enrollment Gains

College of DuPage leaders remain optimistic about how the institution is weathering the national downward enrollment trend, reporting Fall 2022 headcount gains of 5.3 percent over 2021 figures.

The College’s full-time equivalent (FTE) enrollment is up 1.1 percent, surpassing earlier forecasts of a 3 percent decrease only a few months ago. FTEs represent full-time enrolled students who take 15 or more credits each term.

COD also showed gains among its Dual Credit program, reporting increases of 42 percent and 39 percent, respectively, in headcount and FTEs. The program allows qualified high school students the opportunity to enroll in a college-level course and obtain high school and college credit upon successful completion of the course.

“The downward enrollment trend has been challenging and we are very pleased to have performed far better than our projections,” College of DuPage President Dr. Brian Caputo said. “Higher education continues to feel the impact of the pandemic and changing economy, but College of DuPage remains a strong option for students seeking high-quality academics and access to flexible course delivery.”

In May, the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center reported that undergraduate enrollment declines appeared to be worsening with spring 2022 figures down 4.7 percent from the prior year. Among public institutions, community colleges accounted for more than half of that loss, according to the report.

“We are cautiously optimistic regarding this term’s positive enrollment outcomes as we remain diligent in focusing on student success and meeting students where they are to create a sense of belonging,” College of DuPage Provost Dr. Mark Curtis-Chavez said.

Registration remains open for the fall eight-week session, which begins Monday, Oct. 17. For more information, visit cod.edu/registration.

College of DuPage is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Serving 21,000 students each term, College of DuPage is the largest public community college in the state of Illinois. The College grants seven associate degrees and offers more than 170 career and technical certificates in over 50 areas of study.

