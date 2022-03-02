College of DuPage English Professor Honored with Prestigious AACC Faculty Award

Glen Ellyn, IL --News Direct-- College of DuPage

College of DuPage Assistant English Professor Jill Salas has been recognized by the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) with the esteemed Dale P. Parnell Faculty of Distinction Award. The designation recognizes Salas for her efforts in making a positive difference in the classroom.

Salas is one of 29 instructors nationwide to receive the award, each nominated in various academic disciplines by members of the AACC, the primary advocacy organization for the nation’s community colleges.

"It's an honor to receive this distinction, but it's also quite an honor to see my students achieve their goals,” Salas said. “At the end of each semester, I always tell them that my greatest reward is their success.”

College of DuPage Dean of Liberal Arts Robyn Schiffman said Salas is well deserving of the honor as she never fails to raise the bar in the classroom and to broaden her students’ outlook on their futures.

“Jill’s awareness of local, state and national conversations surrounding equity, access and success, and her ability to put that in practice in meaningful ways, cements this recognition,” she said. “This is well deserved and will only make Jill strive to do better and do more.”

Salas teaches developmental writing courses and has specific goals to help her students succeed.

“Our students are burdened with so many competing responsibilities,” she said. “Each student I’ve known works one or more jobs, takes on significant household responsibilities, has children, cares for parents or siblings, lacks technology access, faces food or housing insecurities, and/or commutes long distances to work or campus. Their ability to juggle these priorities and attend college amazes me, and I do whatever I can to support them so they can reach their goals.”

Learn more about Salas.

Jill Salas

Contact Details

Angela Mennecke

+1 630-942-3134

menneckea@cod.edu

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/college-of-dupage-english-professor-honored-with-prestigious-aacc-faculty-award-558339495