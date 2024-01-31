College financial aid further delayed for students as feds try to adjust for inflation

I Know I Can director of development Patrick Lynch helps Tomica Livingston and her son Myles Livingston during a FAFSA Night at Central Crossing High School. I Know I Can sponsored the Jan. 24, 2024 workshop where students can fill out their FAFSA forms with help from college advisors.

Colleges and universities won't receive students' financial aid applications until early March, the U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday, another wrinkle in a months-long delayed rollout that has families, financial aid officers and Congress concerned.

The agency said it will send batches of students' financial aid information from the Free Application for Federal Student Aid — better known as the FAFSA — to school officials beginning in the first half of March.

Higher education: 'Rocky start' to FAFSA applications may delay financial aid from Ohio colleges to students

Typically, the FAFSA opens to students in October and colleges would be sending out financial aid packages around this time. But a fumbled rollout and the Education Department working to fix a massive $1.8-billion mistake in its formulas means schools will have less time to make financial aid offers to current and prospective students.

The FAFSA got a long-awaited facelift late last month, which federal education officials promised would make the process easier to navigate. Critics, however, say it's been anything but.

"I can't imagine there is anybody who is happy about this today," said MorraLee Keller, senior director of strategic programming at the National College Attainment Network, which tracks FAFSA completion nationwide each year.

"NCAN has grave concerns about the delays because it is a delay everywhere," she said.

The National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators balked at the news. In a statement to USA TODAY, NASFAA President Justin Draeger said the Biden administration’s continued delays threaten to harm the same vulnerable students that federal student aid has set out to help.

“With this last-minute news, our nation’s colleges are once again left scrambling as they determine how best to work within these new timelines to issue aid offers as soon as possible – so the students who can least afford higher education aren’t the ones who ultimately pay the price for these missteps,” he said.

I Know I Can sponsored a Jan. 24, 2024 workshop at Central Crossing High School where students can fill out their FAFSA forms with help from college advisors.

Fixing mistakes to inflation formula is basis of longer FAFSA delays

Tuesday's announcement comes on the heels of the Education Department promising to fix another issue with this year's FAFSA. Each year, the agency adjusts its formulas to account for inflation. But this year's formulas didn't initially make those adjustments.

Without considering inflation, that means more of a family's income would be calculated to apply toward financial aid. If a student appears to earn more than they've made in reality, that could impact how much in Pell Grants they qualify for, or if they would be eligible at all.

"As soon as they said they would make the adjustment, I knew there would be a delay," said Kirsten Crotte, senior associate director of financial aid at Otterbein University. "Any data they would've given us would've been bad data."

But making those adjustments after the form went live is coming at the expense of colleges getting more time determine what aid it can offer and families getting the time to weigh which schools they can afford.

Students don't just fill out the FAFSA for federal student aid, but also to be eligible for state and local aid, as well as funding directly from their college.

"We have grave concerns for students and what enrollment will look like in the fall if students don't think they can afford to go to college," Keller said.

Congress isn't happy with the delays either. In a letter sent last Wednesday to the U.S. Government Accountability office, more than two dozen Republican lawmakers urged the office to look into the challenges students and colleges are experiencing because of the FAFSA rollout, and what the Education Department is doing to prevent more damage.

How are Greater Columbus universities responding to the FAFSA delays?

More than 3.1 million FAFSA applications have been submitted since the form went live in late December. Thousands of those students will attend colleges in Central Ohio.

Crotte said she and her team are frustrated not only with their inability to help students right now, but she's also frustrated for families who feel anxious from all the delays.

Ohio State University spokesman Chris Booker said the university's financial aid officers know how important financial aid is to students and their families.

"We are preparing for the new FAFSA and will provide aid notifications as quickly as possible once we receive and process the data from the U.S. Department of Education," Booker said. "We remain committed to access and affordability and will continue to offer financial services and education to support students and families."

One thing she and her team at Otterbein are discussing is looking at pushing back anything with a date attached to it, like deadlines for priority aid and making deposits to claim their seat.

"It's a huge investment to go to school, and it's unfair to families to put this added pressure on them," Crotte said.

Keller said she expects that National College Decision Day, which typically falls on May 1, will get pushed back with the delays. The last time that happened en masse was in 2020 during the early days of the pandemic, when hundreds of colleges extended their deadlines for admitted students to make deposits to June 1.

Crotte said students who have yet to fill out the FAFSA should do so now and to invest time in applying for external scholarships.

Steve Giehl and his daughter Emma Giehl get FAFSA form assistance from Erin Glass of Franklin University. I Know I Can sponsored the Jan. 24, 2024 workshop where students can fill out their FAFSA forms with help from college advisors.

USA TODAY reporters Zachary Schermele and Medora Lee contributed to this reporting.

Sheridan Hendrix is a higher education reporter for The Columbus Dispatch. Sign up for Extra Credit, her education newsletter, here.

shendrix@dispatch.com

@sheridan120

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: FAFSA information delayed to allow for inflation adjustment