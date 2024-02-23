New College of Florida board approves airport land purchase, new graduate degree program

New College of Florida's campus as seen from outside of the Jane Bancroft Cook Library.

At its first meeting of the spring semester and first in-person meeting since October, New College of Florida's Board of Trustees met to approve several items ranging from multi-million-dollar land deals to new academic programs.

The board met Thursday to approve an $11.5 million deal to purchase land from the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority and to greenlight a new graduate academic program for a master's degree in marine mammal science. The board previously approved the initial terms of the airport deal, but Thursday's vote approved the purchase and sale agreement.

Board members also clashed over seemingly smaller changes to the campus' student governance and campus master plan regulations, with Trustee Christopher Rufo criticizing fellow Trustee Amy Reid for raising concerns on what he called "good news."

Here is Thursday's major developments:

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport deal

The board unanimously approved the $11.5 million deal to acquire about 31 acres from the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority, which oversees the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. The land, where the college's east campus currently sits, is part of proposals and plans for the college's expanding athletic ambitions.

During the board discussion, Faculty Trustee Reid raised concerns, citing a report from WUSF claiming that New College was "getting too sweet of a deal."

A concept rendering of a baseball field that could be built on land currently leased by New College of Florida from the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

New College President Richard Corcoran refuted the report, saying that the deal is a win for both the airport and the college.

"I think that they've done their due diligence, and I think it's a win-win for not just the airport, ourselves, but also the community," Corcoran said. "I think anybody looking at it would say this."

The source in WUSF's report claims the land being sold to New College should be worth much more than $11.5 million.

Bill Galvano, the board's legal counsel, also noted that the deal was far from done despite the board's approval. There is still a 90-day inspection period and a 60-day closing period following approval, he said.

New master's degree program

The board also approved a new master's degree program: Master's of Marine Mammal Science. Heidi Harley, the college's director of environmental science, discussed the merits of the program, pointing out the school's proximity to Sarasota Bay as a selling point to prospective students.

"What we really think this will bring to New College is not just great marine mammal science, but also we think it should be really attractive to people who might want to come to New College," she said. "It's a world-class program on Sarasota Bay with marine mammals."

Trustee Amy Reid as seen at a New College of Florida Board of Trustees meeting on Oct. 3.

The college already has an established environmental science program, with marine biology degrees available to students. Reid expressed concerns about losing some of the undergraduate program's professors to the master's program, specifically in their teaching capacity.

"If you have 10 students... if the three of you were there, that's six courses in the fall," Reid said. "That's not many students and a lot of classes."

She also said that the board did not have enough time to review the program proposal. During her comments, Rufo interrupted, asking for the board to bring the motion to a vote, saying the board had already discussed it "ad nauseam."

Rufo had previously complained that Reid would bring concerns on almost every agenda item.

"Take some good news when there's good news," Rufo said earlier in the meeting. "I think some self-reflection would be better than petty criticism."

Corcoran also challenged the notion that the board didn't have ample time to review the proposal. He said the board had the proposal dating back to the fall.

New College President Richard Corcoran's report

Corcoran addressed several topics, including a brief update on New College's legal challenges, campus improvements, the college's visit to Tallahassee, and an update on the incoming class for this fall.

New College can expect about $20 million in funding from the state in the next fiscal year, Corcoran said. This represents a $5 million increase from the previous year, which Gov. Ron DeSantis announced himself during a visit to Bradenton. Corcoran said the governor has continued to be supportive of New College.

Thursday's meeting also came just days after NCF Freedom, an activist group, dropped a lawsuit involving the college and violations of academic freedom.

Richard Corcoran as seen at a New College of Florida Board of Trustees meeting on Oct. 3.

"Here we are 11 months later, and I'm happy to say that some of them are starting to either get dropped or get dismissed or we win them outright," Corcoran said about legal challenges prompted by a conservative transformation of the school launched last year. "We have not lost a single case; we're being very judicious and following the law to a T."

New College had 115 new students enrolled for the fall as of Thursday, Corcoran said. With the status of dorms, construction and campus improvements, the most students the college can take in the upcoming class would be between 325 to 400 students, he added.

The 115 enrolled incoming students represented a .1 increase in grade point average, a one-point increase in ACT score and a 30-point increase in SAT scores, he said.

new turf on campus



Corcoran says this particular spot outside of the library was hard to maintain with grass. The spot ended up mostly being dirt, so was replaced with turf. pic.twitter.com/cU5PCifZsA — Steven Walker (@swalker_7) February 22, 2024

The president also gave an update on various campus improvements, highlighting new turf installations outside of the Jane Bancroft Cook Library, improvements to the campus lap pool, repairs to the Four Winds Cafe and the purchase of a large screen to be installed later.

Corcoran said he'd provide an update on faculty recruitment at the April board of trustees meeting.

Follow Herald-Tribune Education Reporter Steven Walker on Twitter at @swalker_7. He can be reached at sbwalker@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: New College seals deal on airport land, approves new master's program