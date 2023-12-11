College Football awards season
College Football awards season
The expanded playoff is just a year away, but it would have been nice to have this season.
Five teams have legitimate cases. Only four teams will get a berth.
An average of over 19 million watched the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes for a third straight season.
Follow college football's championship weekend throughout Saturday.
Here's what you need to know heading into this weekend's games — including which ones will decide the College Football Playoff picture.
There are eight contenders still vying for the College Football Playoff. What happens if each of them has one loss?
Graham Mertz spent his first four seasons at Wisconsin and has decided to return for an additional year at Florida.
The Hawkeyes are 9-2 to the under this season. Will that trend continue against Nebraska?
Delaware will be the 134th team at the top level of college football.
The College Football Playoff field hangs in the balance on conference championship weekend.
Follow all the action on Saturday as the college football regular season wraps up.
Michigan-Ohio State is finally here.
Rising hasn't played at all in 2023 because of a knee injury he suffered in the Rose Bowl.
The top CFP contenders all took care of business on Saturday despite a few close calls.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest college football games against the spread for Week 12 of the college football season.
Week 14 was a week filled with statement wins, shocking upsets and injuries that could drastically changed fantasy mangers strategies for the duration of the fantasy postseason. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down each game from the Sunday slate and provide their instant fantasy reactions.
NDSU has won two FCS national titles since Entz was hired in 2019.
Need a boost for the start of the fantasy football playoffs? Consider this duo of players off the waiver wire.
The Ravens and Rams combined for 68 points Sunday, delivering plenty of fantasy goodness. Scott Pianowski breaks down the teams' performances and what lies ahead for both.
After a hamstring injury kept Justin Jefferson out for two months, the star receiver was injured again