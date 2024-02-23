New College Football Game
New college football game from EA Sports
All 134 FBS programs have agreed to participate in the game.
Ideally, the people that run the College Football Playoff wouldn’t be discussing expanding the College Football Playoff before the College Football Playoff has even officially expanded.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast analyzing the new approved format for the College Football Playoff, which will have five automatic qualifiers and seven at-large bids.
Everyone hates MLB's new uniforms, from top to bottom.
The plan originated from SEC athletic administrator meetings and has the support of coaches, who reviewed the concepts last week. The potential December changes are now being socialized across the country.
You can follow the trend and make it your own at the same time — courtesy of a little engraving.
Stewart will be eligible to return to the Pistons' lineup on Feb. 27.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
This comes after no charges were filed in a gang rape case involving the 23-year-old.
Riot has at long last revealed the official name for its League of Legends spin-off fighting game. It's called 2XKO and it's coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025.
One of 8Bitdo's most budget-friendly controllers is on sale for an even lower price. The Ultimate C controller has dropped to almost a record low.
Hero Journey Club is a budding mental health service for gamers that aims to offer a safe space for people to find community do inner work.
In today's edition: The NBA's second half, Myles Rice has Wazzu rolling, the 100 most valuable sports teams, "Behind the Lens," Fantasy Baseball draft kit, and more.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Yahoo Sports NBA Draft analyst Krysten Peek to talk about how this year’s rookies are doing, get up to date on what’s happening in college basketball, and discuss what is happening with the G League Ignite.
Watching your favorite sport is about to get a lot more expensive, one streamer is warning.
The Hall of Fame forward added during the All-Star Game broadcast that Durant is a follower.
Jayo Archer, a Nitro Circus member, was the first rider to perform a triple backflip on a dirtbike in competition.
Apple Sports will make it easier to get real-time data in your lock screen.
“Nobody wants to be on Netflix as a losing team,” third baseman Rafael Devers told reporters. “That's a bad look.”
In today's edition: How to fix the NBA All-Star Game, the numbers behind the Niners' OT decision, 6-on-6 lacrosse, and more.