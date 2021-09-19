College football game locked down over nearby fatal shooting

A double homicide in Durham North Carolina caused the stadium hosting a college football game between North Carolina Central University and Winston-Salem State University to be locked down Saturday.

“Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting on the campus of NCCU,” Durham Police wrote on Twitter. “Two adult males were shot in the surface parking lot next to the Latham Parking Deck on E. Lawson Street. The two victims were transported to the hospital where they were pronounced deceased.”

The university told law enforcement that the victims were not students at North Carolina Central University. Police are asking for the public to offer any information that could lead to the arrest of any suspect tied to the shooting.

There were 5,600 people attending the game when two men were fatally shot, CNN reports. The home team won by a score of 20-13.