College football games on television and streaming for Saturday (Nov. 25)
The final week of the regular season for college football features the usual array of rivalry games.
Locally, we’re interested in Kentucky at No. 9 Louisville for the Governor’s Cup. That’s a noon start on ABC.
Nationally, also at noon, the spotlight is on No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Michigan. Fox has the coverage of that Big Ten showdown.
Here is the full list of college football games and streaming for Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023:
