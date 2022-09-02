College Football Playoff set to expand to 12 teams: Everything you need to know

The Associated Press

Ohio State wasn't happy with the way last year ended, notwithstanding the thrilling come-from-behind Rose Bowl win over Utah. The Buckeyes lost to Michigan for the first time since 2011 and had their four-year run as Big Ten champion end. Coach Ryan Day said his team was ''edgy'' during the offseason, and the Saturday night game against the Irish should be a good gauge for what's possible for the Buckeyes.