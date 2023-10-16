College football recruiter exposes himself to girl in Target, Tennessee police say

A man who worked for a Tennessee university’s football team was arrested after he was accused of exposing himself to a teenager in a Target, police say.

Nicholas Woodley was arrested on charges of indecent exposure and resisting arrest at the store on Sunday, Oct. 15, according to an Oct. 16 news release from the Murfreesboro Police Department. The 29-year-old works at Middle Tennessee State University as a staffer on the football team, according to the school’s website.

Woodley is accused of exposing himself to a teenager the day before his arrest, police said. The teenager told police Woodley complimented her outfit before moving his shopping basket to reveal his exposed genitals, WSMV 4 reports.

Police were called on Sunday after they received a “suspicious person call,” according to the news release. Woodley visited the Target store for five consecutive days, police said.

In a statement, Middle Tennessee State University athletic director Chris Massaro told WSMV that Woodley was “suspended” from his position as the school continues “gathering information on the incident.”

“We are disappointed and take these matters very seriously,” Massaro said, according to WSMV and WZTV.

Woodley worked for the MTSU Blue Raiders nearly six years, according to his LinkedIn. He was director of player personnel and previously worked at University of Alabama as a football student manager, according to the MTSU website.

“Woodley oversees the day-to-day recruiting operations of Blue Raider football, monitoring prospect information, prospect evaluations and all aspects of on-campus visits,” his staff profile reads. “Woodley’s responsibilities also include the recruiting big board and all forms of recruiting databases.”

Woodley has been banned from all Target stores in Rutherford County, the release says. He was released on a $3,000 bond from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in a hearing on Nov. 30, police said.

People who believe they also may be a victim of Woodley’s are encouraged to contact Murfreesboro Police Department criminal investigations division detective Ben Sagrera at 629-201-5633 or Crime Stoppers of Rutherford County at 615-893-7867, according to the release.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

