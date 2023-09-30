College football scoreboard: Mules survive scare vs. Bearcats; MSSU loses heartbreaker

The second half of Saturday’s Central Missouri-Northwest Missouri State football showdown in Warrensburg could not have played out more differently than the first.

The 21st-ranked Mules held the Bearcats to just three points in the opening half, but Northwest rallied for a 21-point third quarter that found the game knotted at 24 entering the final period.

A Northwest touchdown pass from Mike Hohensee to John Giagiari trimmed the deficit to three points with 58 seconds left, but UCM (4-1) was able to hang on for a 41-38 victory.

Mules running back Marcellous Hawkins scampered for 149 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, while quarterback Zach Zebrowski threw for 412 yards and tossed TD passes to Arkell Smith and Jack Pospisil, who finished with 10 receptions apiece.

Northwest fell to 2-3.

In other Saturday games:

Central Oklahoma 30, Missouri Southern 27: After winning three straight, the Lions lost a heartbreaker at Richison Stadium in Edmond, Okla. Drake Reese hit a 43-yard field goal for MSSU (3-2) to knot it at 27 with 4:34 left, but UCO (2-3) got into position for a game-winning 29-yard kick with 1 second remaining.

Pittsburg State 42, Northeastern State 6: The unbeaten No. 3 Gorillas had little trouble at Doc Wadley Stadium in Tahlequah, Okla. Pitt State (5-0) enjoyed 2 passing TDs from QB Chad Dodson Jr., a couple of rushing scores and a pick-six by Jordan Rogers. Northeastern (0-5) didn’t get onto the scoreboard until the final quarter.

Nebraska-Kearney 27, Washburn 14: The Lopers (2-3) were tough on their visitors in the second half, turning a 6-0 halftime edge into a decisive victory over the Ichabods at Cope Stadium in Kearney, Neb. Washburn (1-4) QB Sam Van Dyne threw for a pair of TDs, but he also tossed an interception and was sacked six times.

Baker 38, Culver-Stockton 7: In a showdown of Wildcats at Poulton Stadium in Canton, Missouri, Baker (4-1) held the hosts scoreless until the third quarter en route to a commanding victory. Baker rolled up 403 yards and held Culver-Stockton (1-5) to a mere 180, with Rashaan Graves rushing for 160 and a TD on 15 carries.

Evangel 44, Avila 6: RJ Wakley threw three touchdown passes for unbeaten and 18th-ranked Evangel (6-0) as the visiting Valor spoiled Avila’s hopes for a homecoming upset. Avila dropped to 1-5.