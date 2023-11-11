College football updates: NC State faces Wake Forest on the road Saturday

N.C. State (6-3, 3-2 ACC) traveled to Wake Forest (4-5, 1-5 ACC) on Saturday afternoon, facing its in-state rival for a conference game.

The Wolfpack leads the all-time series 68-42-6, but it hasn’t found much success in Winston-Salem this millennium. The Demon Deacons have lost at home to N.C. State just twice, allowing victories in 2001 and 2015.

N.C. State looks to earn a third win at Allegacy Stadium and stay above .500 in ACC play for the season.

Here are live updates from the game.

Wolfpack QBs warm up

Graduate student Brennan Armstrong returned to the field on Saturday after being named the starting quarterback for the second time this season. He has not started since the team’s Sept. 29 loss against Louisville.

Armstrong became the starting QB after sophomore MJ Morris opted to preserve his redshirt. The UVA transfer was joined by freshman Lex Thomas and walk-on Ethan Rhodes. Morris did not travel.