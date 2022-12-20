College graduate proposes to girlfriend during graduation ceremony

Reuters

Waves of Russian strikes on Ukraine's electrical grid have failed to dim its determination to resist Moscow, but Washington and its allies need do more to help the country keep the power on, a senior U.S. diplomat said on Monday. "I think this strategic bombing campaign ... has clearly failed in its attempt to break the will of the Ukrainian population," Assistant Secretary of State Geoff told Reuters three days after returning from talks in Kyiv. Pyatt's comments came hours after Russia launched "kamikaze" drones at electrical infrastructure in and around the Ukrainian capital, the latest in a series of strikes that have left millions without power as temperatures drop below freezing.