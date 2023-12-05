New College hires lobbyist as it seeks federal funds to revitalize historic estate

New College of Florida is seeking federal funding to revitalize the historic Ellen and Ralph Caples Estate residence, which is a part of the Caples-Ringling Estates Historic District in Sarasota.

New College of Florida has hired Ballard Partners to lobby for federal funding to revitalize the historic Ellen and Ralph Caples Estate, which is a part of the Caples-Ringling Estates Historic District in Sarasota known for its connections to the Ringling Bros. Circus.

New College hired the Ballard Partners in mid-November to lead federal lobbying efforts, and the firm's first task is securing federal funding to revitalize the historic residence. The college also seeks funding to connect walkways from three historic buildings to the rest of the campus and for flood resiliency projects.

The hire comes as New College leadership seeks at least $400 million in investment over the next five years. The college's longtime lobbying firm, Tallahassee-based Capital City Consulting, continues to lobby on behalf of New College at the state level.

New College President Richard Corcoran told the Herald-Tribune he hopes the Florida lawmakers approve the same level of funding, $50 million, for the college at the upcoming legislative session.

The college would use the state funds for renovations on campus and towards the cost of a land swap deal under negotiation with the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

"On both the federal and the state level, we are continuing to ask for more money than has ever been asked for in New College's history," Corcoran said.

Ballard Partners hired to lobby for federal funding

Ballard Partners has a heavy presence in other parts of the state, acquiring two clients in the local market just this year. Manatee County hired the firm in March and New College followed suit in mid-November.

"It's a very diverse firm with tremendous relationships in D.C., headed up by Brian Ballard who is considered one of the all-time greats of lobbying," Corcoran said. "So now we have people on the ground who can seek the funding directly."

Ballard Partners helped Manatee County lobby for transportation, stormwater, and drainage projects at the federal level. The county contracts with the Johnston & Stewart firm for state lobbying.

Manatee County Chairman Kevin Van Ostenbridge said the county chose to transition to Ballard Partners last year because of a flip in the majority party at the House of Representatives.

He said the firm helped the county secure $25 million in federal earmarks during the first year of Ballard's lobbying, compared to about $9 million the previous year.

"We went with them because they have the connections in Washington, D.C., with the party that was going to be in power," Van Ostenbridge said. "Republicans were going to take the House, we predicted that, and it paid off handsomely for Manatee County."

Major plans in store for Florida Legislative session

New College garnered national attention this year when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six new board members as part of moves he made to shake up the Florida education system over concern of "woke" indoctrination.

Legislators then approved $50 million to support the college. But only $10 million was earmarked as reoccurring funding, and New College leaders must lobby state legislators during the upcoming legislative session for any additional funding, Corcoran said. The session starts Jan. 9.

Corcoran said the college plans to request the same level of funding as it received this year, and retained Capital City Consulting firm to lead state-level lobbying efforts for the additional $40 million in non-recurring funds.

Historic Caples Estate in need of repair

Ralph Caples was a friend and business associate of the Ringling Bros. and played a leading role in Sarasota's development up until his death in February 1949.

The Caples Estate was built in 1911 and has not undergone any major alterations since the 1920s. It's part of the Caples-Ringling Estates Historic District in Sarasota, a district that is comprised of the former estates of three of Sarasota's most prominent residents: John Ringling, Charles Ringling, and Ralph Caples.

The district includes the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, the John Ringling's Ca' d'Zan mansion, the Powel Crosley Estate, the Edith and Charles Ringling residence, the Hester Ringling Lancaster Sandford residence, and the Ellen and Ralph Caples residence.

The residence was built in a Mediterranean Revival Style. It has an open courtyard facing Sarasota Bay, and exhibits characteristics like picturesque massing, red-tiled roofs, and stucco exteriors, according to a National Register of Historical Places nomination form prepared in 1980. The department is now known as the Division of Historical Resources.

New College was established in 1960, and in 1961 acquired the former Charles Ringling estate and property from the airport to form what is the heart of the campus today. In 1962, Ellen Caples bequeathed her estate to New College. In 1971, New College used it to create the Caples Campus.

"The Caples house is considered one of the five Ringling houses," Corcoran said. "All five are from the 1920s, so they are very expensive to keep up. The only one that was not kept up and was in complete and utter disrepair was the Caples mansion."

The Sarasota Alliance for Historic Preservation named the Caples Mansion on its Six to Save Program list of historic buildings in 2021 and continues to advocate for preservation. The alliance named another New College campus building, the I.M. Pei Dorms, on the annual list this year.

"It's worth whatever it takes, it's a really important building," Alliance Vice President Dave Baber said. "If you understand the importance of how historic buildings contribute to the character and the soul of a community and you know this building you would absolutely say it's worth whatever it takes. It's kind of a small version of Ca' d'Zan really."

Baber said historic buildings like the Caples residence help communities like Sarasota stand out during a time of heavy development.

"If we're not careful they are just going to overwhelm the city and we are going to lose that special feeling, character and comfort that Sarasota has," he said. "That's what the historic buildings do. They express the character and soul of the community."

