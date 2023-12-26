New College to host Caples Estate tours as part of campuswide Historic Preservation Campaign

New College of Florida will host daily tours of the Ellen and Ralph Caples Estate starting Feb. 5 as part of a Historic Preservation Campaign.

The Mediterranean Revival-style mansion was constructed in the 1920s and is part of the Caples-Ringling Estates Historic District in Sarasota, which includes the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, the John Ringling's Ca' d'Zan mansion, the Powel Crosley Estate, the Edith and Charles Ringling residence, and the Hester Ringling Lancaster Sandford residence. It still features many original construction and design elements that were preserved during recent interior renovations.

The primary purpose of the campaign – coordinated by Joyce and Jeff Hart in conjunction with the New College Foundation – is preservation, awareness and enhancement of all historic sites and building on the New College campus.

“The history surrounding New College’s most iconic buildings is a defining part of its identity and contributes to the bond between the college and the Sarasota community,” New College President Richard Corcoran said. “The Hart’s vigor for historic preservation and sharing their knowledge and love for these landmark structures is commendable, and these tours will be important for our ongoing efforts to preserve the significant pieces of history entrusted to us.”

Ralph Caples was a friend and business associate of the Ringling brothers and played a leading role in Sarasota’s development, including bringing the railroad to the area. Ellen Caples bequeathed the estate to New College in 1962. In 1971, New College used it to create the Caples Campus.

The Sarasota Alliance for Historic Preservation named the Caples mansion on its Six to Save Program list of historic buildings in 2021 and continues to advocate for its preservation.

"It's worth whatever it takes, it's a really important building," Alliance vice president Dave Baber said. "If you understand the importance of how historic buildings contribute to the character and the soul of a community and you know this building you would absolutely say it's worth whatever it takes. It's kind of a small version of Ca' d'Zan really."

Other historically significant structures on the campus include the Charles Ringling Mansion, Cook Hall, the Pei Dorms, Four Winds Café, and Robertson Hall.

The Harts own J. Hart Interior Design. Joyce currently sits on the city of Sarasota’s Historic Preservation Board and is a past board member of the Alliance for Historic Preservation.

“After more than a decade of requests, we are grateful to President Corcoran for granting us permission to open the mansion to the public,” the Harts said in a statement. “As graduates of Ringling College of Art and Design, and along with 12 other local designers, we get to combine our passion for restoring and showcasing historic homes and bring the rooms of the historic mansion to life again.”

Baber said historic buildings such as the Caples Estate help communities like Sarasota stand out during a time of heavy development.

"If we're not careful they are just going to overwhelm the city and we are going to lose that special feeling, character and comfort that Sarasota has," he said. "That's what the historic buildings do. They express the character and soul of the community."

A ribbon cutting will take place on Feb. 4 from 3-5 p.m. Daily tours will be available Feb 5 to March 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed on Sundays). The admission fee is $25 with all proceeds benefitting the New College Historic Preservation Fund. For event sponsorships and more information, visit ncf.edu/alumni/caplestour, call 941-487-4800 or email foundation@ncf.edu.

