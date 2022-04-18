What do college instructors earn in Mecklenburg? Search our database of CPCC employees
Central Piedmont Community College employees’ salaries have been added to the Charlotte Observer’s public salary database.
The college employs about 1,000 people, including more than 300 instructors.
Forty-five CPCC employees earn more than $100,000 and two earn more than $200,000, data show.
These salaries are current as of 2022. The college’s top five earners are:
Use the database below to search the salaries of all CPCC workers using the search fields below.
Click here to load this Caspio Cloud Database
Cloud Database by Caspio