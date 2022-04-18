What do college instructors earn in Mecklenburg? Search our database of CPCC employees

Central Piedmont Community College employees’ salaries have been added to the Charlotte Observer’s public salary database.

The college employs about 1,000 people, including more than 300 instructors.

Forty-five CPCC employees earn more than $100,000 and two earn more than $200,000, data show.

These salaries are current as of 2022. The college’s top five earners are:

