With college looming, experts answer 6 of parents' most pressing questions

No one knows what the new academic year will look like at colleges.

When civil engineering student Itzel Zapata returned to Cal Poly last month, her mother, Rebecca, sent her to San Luis Obispo prepared for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I packed face masks, gloves and sanitizing wipes,” the Palmdale food services manager said. “We have to be prepared. I’m making sure both my daughters can identify the signs and know to quarantine themselves. I told them, ‘Let’s stay safe, healthy and make sure we stay alive.’”

As coronavirus cases have skyrocketed in California and across the country, Zapata said she is admittedly relieved Itzel is only three hours away and younger daughter Mariah, 18, who missed out on many milestones marking her senior year in high school, will be living at home when her fall classes start at the College of the Canyons in Valencia.

“Mariah cried over prom and graduation,” said Zapata. “Now she can’t live on campus.”

Rebecca Zapata with daughters Mariah, left, and Itzel.

We asked L.A. Times readers to share their most urgent questions about problems troubling us today — including financial struggles and managing anxiety — and will answer them on these pages in the weeks ahead. Many questions focus on kids who should ideally be heading off to college for the fall, and we're focusing on those queries this week.

Part of the challenge is that no one knows what the new academic year will look like at colleges, especially as guidelines change daily, younger people account for the majority of new cases and a vaccine remains elusive. And with the fall term as soon as a month away, many colleges and universities are scrambling to figure out how to open safely and stay open.

The California State University system plans to cancel in-person classes in favor of online learning, and UCLA and USC will resume with mostly online classes.

Many colleges, such as the University of Colorado, Boulder and University of Michigan, will finish in-person instruction by Thanksgiving to reduce exposure to COVID-19 as students travel for the holiday. December classes and finals will then be taken remotely.

This much is clear: Students who choose to live on campus can expect temperature checks, single dorm rooms, contact tracing, even liability waivers. Rice University in Houston is building outdoor classrooms to assist with social distancing. Students at Harvey Mudd College and Purdue will be required to abide by a health honor code.

Twins Bernard and Brianna Malcolm-James will be starting college during the pandemic.

While many students will not be required to take in-person classes, numerous incoming nonlocal freshmen, like Brianna Malcolm-James, 18, will be guaranteed on-campus housing.

“I’m excited because I get to go to college in person,” Malcolm-James said of attending Chatham University in Pittsburgh where she hopes to play basketball. “I am nervous because I’m leaving home for the first time and going to another state by myself. But I want to go to school. I don’t want anything to be canceled. Classes will be smaller, and there will be checkups every day. The dining hall will offer takeout food. I’m ready. I’m looking forward to playing basketball again.”

Her twin brother, Bernard, will be taking online classes at Golden West College in Huntington Beach.

“I’ll admit that I kind of like the thought of online classes,” Bernard said. “I can just focus on school and transferring to a university in two years.”