Which college majors earn most (and least) money after graduation? What federal data shows

Want to make money right after graduating college? It might help to know ahead of time which majors pay and don't pay.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York released an economic research report analyzing 2021 labor market outcomes by breaking them down by college majors. The study looked at unemployment and underemployment rates, early career and mid-career median incomes, and whether a graduate degree was attained.

While education and arts-related majors ranked low in terms of wages, engineering majors of various types ranked high on the list.

Here's a look at the 10 majors with the lowest pay for recent college graduates, as well as the 10 highest, according to the federal report.

Majors with low pay for recent grads

Unemployment and underemployment rates were taken from data of those aged 22 to 27 with a bachelor's degree or higher, while median wage numbers are measured among full-time workers with a bachelor's degree only, the report states. Mid-career graduates are those aged 35 to 45.

Here are the 10 majors with the lowest pay for recent graduates, sorted from lower to higher:

Theology and Religion

Early career median wage: $36,000

Mid-career median wage: $52,000

Unemployment rate: 3.6%

Family and Consumer Sciences

Early career median wage: $37,000

Mid-career median wage: $60,000

Unemployment rate: 8.9%

Social Services

Early career median wage: $37,000

Mid-career median wage: $52,000

Unemployment rate: 3%

Psychology

Early career median wage: $37,400

Mid-career median wage: $65,000

Unemployment rate: 4.7%

Leisure and Hospitality

Early career median wage: $38,000

Mid-career median wage: $60,000

Unemployment rate: 5.3%

Performing Arts

Early career median wage: $39,000

Mid-career median wage: $62,000

Unemployment rate: 7.6%

Mass Media

Early career median wage: $40,000

Mid-career median wage: $75,000

Unemployment rate: 8.4%

Early Childhood Education

Early career median wage: $40,000

Mid-career median wage: $43,000

Unemployment rate: 3.1%

Elementary Education

Early career median wage: $40,000

Mid-career median wage: $48,000

Unemployment rate: 1.8%

Special Education

Early career median wage: $40,000

Mid-career median wage: $52,000

Unemployment rate: 2.7%

Majors with high early-career pay

Chemical Engineering

Early career median wage: $75,000

Mid-career median wage: $120,000

Unemployment rate: 4.1%

Computer Engineering

Early career median wage: $74,000

Mid-career median wage: $114,000

Unemployment rate: 3.7%

Computer Science

Early career median wage: $73,000

Mid-career median wage: $105,000

Unemployment rate: 4.8%

Aerospace Engineering

Early career median wage: $72,000

Mid-career median wage: $112,000

Unemployment rate: 6.6%

Electrical Engineering

Early career median wage: $70,000

Mid-career median wage: $109,000

Unemployment rate: 3.2%

Industrial Engineering

Early career median wage: $70,000

Mid-career median wage: $100,000

Unemployment rate: 4.6%

Mechanical Engineering

Early career median wage: $70,000

Mid-career median wage: $105,000

Unemployment rate: 5.3%

Miscellaneous Engineering

Early career median wage: $68,000

Mid-career median wage: $100,000

Unemployment rate: 3.4%

Business Analytics

Early career median wage: $66,000

Mid-career median wage: $99,000

Unemployment rate: 2.2%

Civil Engineering

Early career median wage: $65,000

Mid-career median wage: $100,000

Unemployment rate: 3.4%

