College of the Ozarks announces new president from Southwest Baptist University

College of the Ozarks

College of the Ozarks announced Wednesday that Brad Johnson, who was previously interim president of Southwest Baptist University, will be the next leader of the private university in Point Lookout.

Johnson will start June 1.

“The C of O Board of Trustees welcomes Dr. and Mrs. Brad Johnson to Hard Work U.,” said Shawn McKenzie, chairman of the board, in a news release. “As president, we know Dr. Johnson will continue to carry out the important mission of College of the Ozarks.”

He will succeed Jerry Davis, who has been president of the private Christian institution dubbed "Hard Work U" since 1988. Davis is not leaving and will transition to a new role, chancellor, this summer.

Davis will continue to work on fundraising for the university.

Johnson has served since 2012 as the vice president for institutional advancement at Southwest Baptist University.

He also recently served as interim president at the institution. In this role, he worked with the board to revise key institutional policies; engaged the board in discussion with the faculty of SBU; facilitated board training and restructuring; and launched four new academic programs including agriculture, cybersecurity management, and global education for both elementary and middle school levels.

He also developed a variety of new partnerships and managed day-to-day operations of this multi-site institution.

Brad Johnson

C of O conducted a national search for its next president.

It is unclear how many applied but the board and a search committee vetted applicants and narrowed the pool. Top candidates participated in intensive, two-day campus visits and interviews.

The board finalized the hiring process Tuesday.

Johnson is married to Laura Lacey Johnson, who is the author of several Bible studies, including her newest, 10-Second Prayers to Transform Your Life: From the Parables of Jesus.

“Laura and I are grateful to God for this wonderful opportunity and are delighted to join the C of O family and roll up our sleeves at Hard Work U.,” Johnson said, in a release.

“I am deeply grateful to the Board of Trustees for their confidence in me and am extraordinarily thankful to Dr. Davis for his leadership and immeasurable legacy at this outstanding institution. Laura and I fell in love with the faculty, staff, and students and look forward to working together to celebrate the rich heritage and bright future of the College.”

Before serving at SBU, Johnson served in administrative roles at McMurry University, Hardin-Simmons University, and Howard Payne University, all in Texas. These roles include vice president for enrollment and student services and director of financial aid and scholarships.

Brad Johnson, wife Laura Lacey Johnson, and their children, Evan and Elle.

Johnson is a certified fund raising executive. He has raised more than $57 million in cash gifts and managed more than $41 million in estate gifts for SBU and Howard Payne University.

Johnson earned a bachelor's degree in education from Baylor University in 1993.

In 1996, he earned two master’s degrees from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth: one in religious education and one in marriage and family counseling. His doctorate at Baylor University focused on higher education administration.

Laura Lacey Johnson shares her messages on Christian radio stations and social media outlets. She is a graduate of Howard Payne University and Abilene Christian University. She worked as a radio personality and television news reporter in Texas.

They are members of Second Baptist Church in Springfield.

