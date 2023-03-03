College Park mayor resigns ahead of arrest on child porn charges

Mar. 2—College Park's mayor resigned hours before being arrested Thursday on charges of possessing and distributing child pornography, according to police and a statement released by the city.

Patrick Wojahn, 47, was charged with 40 counts of possession of child pornography and 16 counts of distribution of child pornography, according to a news release from the Prince George's County Police Department.

There is no attorney listed for Wojahn on online court records.

Wojahn served on the College Park City Council since 2007, starting as a councilman and later as mayor. He resigned Wednesday night with a letter, stating he was part of an ongoing police investigation and that police searched his house on Tuesday.

"While this investigation does not involve any official city business of any kind, it is in the best interests of our community that I step aside and not serve as a distraction," his letter read.

Councilwoman Denise Mitchell will take over as Mayor Pro Tem, according to a statement from the city.

On Feb. 17, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified Prince George's County police that a social media account operating in the county had and was distributing suspected child pornography, the release said.

The suspected child pornography was uploaded to the social media account in January. Police discovered the account belonged to Wojahn, the release said.

On Tuesday, police searched Wojahn's home and found cell phones, a storage device, tablet and a computer. Police subsequently charged and arrested him Thursday morning.

