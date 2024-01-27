College Park residents say proposed marijuana dispensary would be too close to local high schools

The applicant of a proposed medical marijuana dispensary plans to move a facility between two high schools.

The facility would transform an old Amscot building on Edgewater Drive and Dowd Avenue, between Edgewater High and Bishop Moore High Schools.

Residents and parents are upset that the applicant is not within the state zoning laws and has applied for a variance C-2 zoning district to allow a separation of 338ft between the facility and the closest high school instead of 500ft.

Florida zoning laws state any medical marijuana dispensing facility cannot be within 500 feet of the real property that comprises a public or private elementary school, middle school, or secondary school unless granted a waiver.

“It’s just not good for the school,” said Billie Wargo, a resident of College Park.

Wargo has lived in the neighborhood for more than 40 years. She said Edgewater Drive is the main artery for students, both walking and driving.

“I don’t think it’s a good fit. High school students, there could be an issue there,” said Carla Niosi, a resident of College Park.

The applicant, Plants of Ruskin LLC, filed for the zoning variance in November 2023.

The facility would be more than enough for zoning rules for Edgewater High’s main campus but only +/-342 feet from the school’s agricultural facility and less than 400 feet from Bishop Moore Catholic High School.

“The applicant wants 338 feet to be okay. What’s it going to be next time? Let’s do 200 feet that 500 feet is there for a reason,” said Wargo.

On top of the unfit location in the neighborhood, residents said it would just add more traffic congestion as well.

