College professor charged for alleged racial slurs and spitting on a Black woman

The Jewel Osco supermarket in Chicago where a Black woman was racially attacked (Google Maps)

A college professor in Chicago, Illinois, has been charged with allegedly racially attacking a Black woman and her seven-year-old child outside a supermarket, after he reportedly hurled racial slurs and spat.

Alberto Friedmann, aged 53, allegedly carried out the attack on 7 September outside a Jewel-Osco supermarket in the Oak Park area of the city. He is believed to be a professor at the National University of Health Sciences in Chicago.

Mr Friedmann, according to CBS Chicago, shouted at the woman and her daughter because their car was parked along the side of Madison Street West, where they were waiting for her elderly mother to finish shopping.

Despite not blocking traffic, the woman was allegedly racially abused by Mr Friedmann, who rammed his vehicle into the Black woman’s and demanded she move her car.

He then got out of his Jaguar and approached the woman and her child, and according to reports, continued to shout racial slurs, which included the “N” word, the attorney’s office in Cook County, Illinois, claimed in court on Sunday.

At this point, her mother had finished shopping and had walked out of the Jewel-Osco, to witness Mr Friedmann spit and racially abuse her daughter, who authorities have not named.

CBS Chicago reported that Mr Friedmann told the woman he did not like Black people.

Shortly after, he allegedly accelerated towards the woman – who had got out of her car to call for help, and to look at his licence plate – and she was forced to step out of the way. She was not believed to have been hit.

Members of the public soon intervened and when Chicago police arrived at the Jewel-Osco, Mr Friedman was arrested. He was afterwards charged with a hate crime and aggravated assault, and admitted to the attack.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, he holds a doctorate in kinesiology and exercise science and neurology, and teaches neuro kinesiology at National University of Health Sciences.

He was reportedly released from police custody on $2,500 bail.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

