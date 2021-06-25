College professor who posted 'blow up Republicans' on Facebook will keep his job

A professor at the University of North Carolina Wilmington who openly called for members of the Republican Party to be blown up appears to be on track to keep his job.

Dan Johnson, an associate professor at UNCW’s School of Health and Applied Human Sciences, posted “Blow Up Republicans” on Facebook on May 17, prompting several students to complain before the post was taken down, according to Campus Reform.

EXCLUSIVE: UNC Wilmington prof posts 'Blow Up Republicans' on Facebookhttps://t.co/OwbLDNKEnT — Campus Reform (@campusreform) June 24, 2021

A spokeswoman for the university, Andrea Monroe Weaver, told Campus Reform that “the university was made aware of the post and has appropriately addressed it," later confirming to the outlet that Johnson is slated to continue teaching this fall.

In a further statement, the school defended Johnson’s First Amendment rights.

BOEBERT AND 20 OTHER REPUBLICANS FILE RESOLUTION TO CENSURE BIDEN FOR ‘DERELICTION OF DUTY’ AT SOUTHERN BORDER

“UNCW was made aware of a now-deleted social media post made by a UNCW faculty member on a personal platform,” the school said in a statement. “The university acted on the information in a timely and appropriate manner. The faculty member expressed deep remorse and deleted the post.”

The statement continued, “Any hateful language by faculty, staff or students aimed at others is contrary to our university values and our commitment to an environment of respect and dignity. It is absolutely reprehensible. However, no matter how upsetting and distasteful such comments may be, they are expressions of free speech and protected by the First Amendment unless they represent a true threat. UNCW reviews any perceived threats that are brought to our attention. We have determined that the conduct and now-deleted post at issue do not contain any evidence of a true threat toward any members of our community.”

Story continues

UNCW did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Washington Examiner.

At least one student told Campus Reform the lack of disciplinary measures amounts to a double standard.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"Putting away any personal political preference aside, I think this matter should be addressed and dealt [with] in the same manner that it would be if the word 'Republican' was replaced with any other word,” UNCW student Haylie Davis said. “If the post stated 'Blow up women,' 'Blow up homosexuals,' 'Blow up Catholics,' etc.’”

Fall classes are scheduled to begin at UNCW on Aug. 18.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, North Carolina, Education, Donald Trump, Republican

Original Author: Andrew Mark Miller

Original Location: College professor who posted 'blow up Republicans' on Facebook will keep his job