'College prospect to handcuffs': Teen gets 18 years in prison after fatal shooting in Tempe

A police car blocks the entrance to a road leading to the scene of a shooting in the parking lot of Ikea on March 21, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz.

A struggle over a gun between two teenagers and a man outside a Tempe business left the man dead and two teens charged with murder. On Monday, one of the teens was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

In June, Isaiah Williams, 19, pled guilty to the second-degree murder of Chris McCrimmon, who was 21 when he died in March 2022.

At Williams' sentencing, both his mother and McCrimmon's mother spoke about their grief over the violence.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Kreamer pointed out that neither family was happy about the plea deal or the prosecution's proposed 18-year prison sentence. McCrimmon’s parents felt like 18 years was too short a sentence for the loss of their son, and Williams' parents felt like 18 years in prison would only deepen their son’s exposure to corruption and violence, dimming his chances of redemption.

On March 21, 2022, Williams and Saif Woods, both 17 at the time, met with Chris McCrimmon to buy some marijuana.

According to witness statements in a court report, the two teens got into a struggling match over a gun with McCrimmon when the gun went off, hitting McCrimmon in his side. He died after being taken to a hospital.

Williams told police that he and Woods had been planning to rob McCrimmon after McCrimmon had robbed Williams months earlier, according to court reports.

Williams said he got into McCrimmon’s car outside the Tempe Ikea. McCrimmon pulled a gun when he recognized Williams, and a fight started. A second gun was pulled that belonged to Williams. According to police, it was a bullet from Williams' revolver that hit McCrimmon.

After McCrimmon had been shot, Williams and Woods fled in their car and were later found by police. Officers found a backpack that Williams threw out of the car that had a bag of marijuana and two guns: Williams' revolver and McCrimmon’s gun.

The prosecution believed Williams had planned the violence, while his defense said he was in over his head and decided to fight back when a gun was brought out.

Initially, both Williams and Woods were charged with first-degree murder.

Williams took a plea in June to second-degree murder, which included a possible range of 10 to 25 years.

'From college prospect to handcuffs in seconds'

At sentencing, the court filled up with family and friends of Williams who were there to show that the violent murder of McCrimmon had been out of character for Williams.

McCrimmon’s family was on a livestream and sent more than 20 letters to the court describing their grief and loss.

Christina Regan, McCrimmon’s mother, spoke first, telling the court that she also lost her best friend in losing her son.

”To lose a son, my only son, is strangely painful,” she said.

She explained that she had not gotten closure and hoped the “whole truth” would emerge about what happened to her son. She also hoped the judge would show “no kindness, grace, or mercy” in his sentencing.

Williams' mother, Tracy Williams, also spoke in court about the grief she felt over what happened. She said that she cried as one mother to another for the loss McCrimmon’s mother felt in losing her son.

She told the court that her son had to pay for what he did, but she worried that she would not live to see the day when he would be out of prison. In the courtroom, crying, she spoke to him, demanding he find redemption.

”When you get out, you do something right, you make this right. When you get out you make it up, and although they never will forgive you, I know God has. But you make this right, somehow, some way,” she said.

Williams spoke to the court before the judge handed him his sentence. He told everyone that he felt sorry about what happened and that he knew his decisions had changed many people's lives. He said that he loved his family and that he would miss them.

“I went from a college prospect to handcuffs in a matter of seconds,” he said.

Williams was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Woods is still waiting for his trial, which has been set for September.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Isaiah Williams gets 18 years in prison in death of Chris McCrimmon