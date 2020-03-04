College student brings llama in tuxedo to his sister's wedding, keeping years-old promise

A Cleveland college student pulled a stunt for the ages at his sister's wedding, beginning with a promise made nearly half a decade ago.

Mendl Weinstock, 21, a student at the University of Akron, made a peculiar proposal to his sister, Riva, during a 2015 road trip from Ohio to Indiana: He would only attend her wedding – whenever it would be – with a llama in tow.

He told USA TODAY that he was peeved that his sister was talking about her wedding "as if it was going to happen the next day."

Riva, then 17, didn't have any plans for getting married anytime soon.

"Eventually she got so upset that she said that the llama is invited to the wedding," he told USA TODAY.

In October, Riva got engaged. Naturally, the plan she agreed to, perhaps as a joke, got pushed into full gear.

Shocky, all dressed up for Riva Weinstock's wedding. More

Come last Sunday, he stuck true to his promise, bringing a llama to the wedding.

"Ever since that day I have promised her I would bring a llama," he said. "I fulfilled that promise."

Weinstock rented a llama for a whole day for $400 – a very good boy named Shocky – and persuaded a co-worker to sew a tuxedo for the llama with a yarmulke to match.

"She was shocked and first but more impressed that I kept my promise from 5 years ago," Weinstock said.

They situated themselves in front of the banquet hall and took photos with guests. Shocky wasn't allowed inside the premises, but hung outside for the whole wedding.

"The llama stayed right up until the ceremony started then left," he said.

The photo of the Weinstock siblings with their woolly companion amassed more than 150,000 upvotes on Reddit.

For what it's worth, Mendl Weinstock loves that the photo has gone hyper-viral.

"It has blown up more than I ever could have possibly imagined," he said. "I never would have guessed that it would gain this level of publicity but I am loving it."

