College student dies in a ‘targeted’ shooting near campus, Georgia university says

A man shot and killed at a gas station near Georgia State University’s campus over the weekend was a student at the school, local outlets reported, citing university officials.

In a letter to the campus community, Georgia State President M. Brian Blake confirmed the student was killed in what police believed a “targeted incident” on Sunday, Dec. 4, WXIA and other news outlets reported.

“As a leader, I am heartbroken to belose a member of our community and I hope you will keep the surviving family in your thoughts,” Blake wrote, according to the station. “We are deeply saddened by this act of violence and will continue to keep you updated on the case and Georgia State’s ongoing safety efforts.”

GSU Alert: Person Shot APD reported that a person has been shot at Piedmont & John Wesley Dobbs (RaceTrac). No Suspect information given. Stay Clear of area. — Georgia State University (@GeorgiaStateU) December 4, 2022

Atlanta police responded to reports of a shooting at the RaceTrac on Piedmont Avenue just after 4:15 p.m., authorities said. Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, police said. Authorities haven’t released his name.

Georgia State sent an alert to students on Sunday and advised them to steer clear of the area as officers investigated. It’s unclear what led to the shooting, and authorities haven’t said if they have a suspect.

No other injuries were reported.

McClatchy News reached out to Georgia State University for an update on Tuesday and was awaiting a response.

Freshman dies after falling from 5th-story balcony on campus, Utah college says

Teacher shot dead while walking dog, Arizona police say. ‘Loved everything about life’

21-year-old killed by plane propeller after a dinner date, Georgia officials say