College Student Kicked, Racially Abused by 2 Men in Oregon

An Asian woman in Salem, Oregon was allegedly pushed and kicked by two men in an attack now under investigation as a possible hate crime. The incident occurred near Willamette University, where the victim, 21, is studying, around noon on March 1. The victim was attacked on the corner of Capitol and Chemeketa streets while walking to a local Safeway store, according to Salem police. The suspects allegedly approached and pushed the victim while making “derogatory comments” about her race. When the victim fell to the ground, one of the suspects allegedly kicked her, according to the Statesman Journal. Aside from making racist remarks, the suspects are also accused of making sexist comments. The incident reportedly left the victim with minor injuries. In an email to the academic community, Dr. Lisa Landreman, Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students at Willamette University, condemned the attack and acknowledged the ongoing rise in anti-Asian violence. “It’s important to acknowledge these crimes and for all members of our community to resist ill-informed, biased perspectives about Asian people and to denounce this violence,” Landreman wrote. Landreman told KOIN 6 News that the incident is “the first of its kind that we are aware of in Salem or at Willamette.” She added that the victim is “physically OK” but is shocked about it. The first suspect is described to be 5 feet and 6 inches, has a big build, long curly blond hair and facial hair. He was seen in a gray v-neck shirt and black snow hat. The second suspect is described to be 5 feet and 11 inches, has a thin build and thin brown hair. He was seen in a button-down shirt and a snow hat. The suspects are facing second-degree bias crime and harassment charges. As of this writing, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Salem Police Department at 503-588-6123. “We really want to encourage victims to contact the police,” Salem Police Lt. Debbie Aguilar said. “We really take this seriously, we want people to be held accountable. We want people to know this kind of behavior is not okay.” Do you have a hate incident to report? Help us document the recent rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans by going to STOP AAPI HATE to report an incident. Please stay safe out there. Feature Image Screenshot via Cacophony (CC BY-SA 2.5)

  • Elderly Asian Woman Robbed of Her Groceries Going Home on NY Subway

    The New York Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a man who stole a loaf of bread from an 83-year-old woman on a subway while she was on her way home from the grocery store. The incident occurred inside the Eastern Parkway subway station on March 5 at around 4:10 p.m. when the unnamed man approached the woman and took a loaf of bread from her, the NYPD told NextShark. The bag reportedly contained English muffins, bananas and a loaf of bread.

  • Woman Faces Possible Hate Crimes After Using Racial Slurs, Spitting on Asians Mountain View

    The Mountain View Police Department (MVPD) arrested a 39-year-old woman connected to a string of anti-Asian hate crimes last month, where she made racially-charged comments and spat on one of the Asian victims. Karen Inman was arrested around 11 a.m. on March 5 for attempting to steal candy and ice cream from a Smart and Final in East El Camino Real, according to Mountain View Police. Karen Inman held for theft, robbery & hate crimes for telling store workers she didn’t have to pay because they’re Asian, yelling racial epithets at & spitting toward diner of Asian descent & trying to steal candy & ice cream from @smartfinal, per @MountainViewPD pic.twitter.com/2iCgzlKJjg — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) March 6, 2021 Authorities accuse Inman of trying to steal merchandise from a market in Castro Street on Feb. 13.

  • Korean Beauty Store Owner Beaten and Robbed in Ohio, Police Searching for Suspects

    Toledo Police are asking the public to help identify multiple suspects who robbed a beauty store and attacked its owner last month. The incident occurred at Monroe Beauty Supply at around 2 p.m. on Feb. 23 on Monroe Street in Ohio, according to NBC24. One of the suspects who entered the store allegedly grabbed several items from the store and attempted to walk out of the door without paying.

