College Student Left With 5 Stitches After Random Attack in Brooklyn

A 25-year-old college student, identified as Cindy, was walking to her home in Brooklyn, New York when an unidentified man slashed her hand with a knife. She is one of the latest victims in a series of unprovoked attacks against people of Asian descent. The incident occurred at 11 p.m. on Dekalb Avenue and Skillman Street on Feb. 28, according to Eyewitness News.

Cindy said she noticed the suspect following her and attempted to change directions, but he eventually caught up. The suspect reportedly proceeded to choke Cindy and threaten her with a knife before she could let out a scream. She pulled off his mask while struggling against him, but it was during that process that the suspect slashed her hand. The suspect then fled the scene, heading south on Skillman Street. “He didn’t tell me what he wants about money or anything,” she recalled. Cindy called for help and was transported to the Brooklyn Hospital where she needed to get five stitches for the injury, according to WCBS.Police have found surveillance footage linking a man to the attack last month. The suspect was seen wearing a green hat, brown jacket, blue shirt, gray sweatpants, white shoes and a long gray scarf. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).Feature Image via ABC News

