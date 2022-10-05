College student molested 13-year-old runaway he met on Snapchat, Georgia police say

A college student accused of molesting a 13-year-old runaway he met online remains behind bars, according to police at Georgia Southern University.

Justin Lane, 20, of Pembroke was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 28, after officers said they found the girl at a campus dorm two days earlier, WJCL reported.

He faces several charges including aggravated child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purpose.

Lane, who attends the university in Statesboro, was talking to the teen via Snapchat before she left her home with him, according to a police report. Officers said Lane does not live on campus and may have been staying with a friend.

Campus police contacted Effingham County sheriff’s deputies after the teen was found safe, the report said. She was later returned to her guardians.

Lane was booked into the Bulloch County Jail where remained held without bond as of Tuesday, Oct. 5, online records show.

Statesboro is about 55 miles northwest of Savannah.

