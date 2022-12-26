College Student Who Mysteriously Vanished on Christmas Eve Found Dead

Twitter

One young Minnesotan’s holiday has ended in a tragedy. After disappearing on Christmas Eve, 20-year-old college student George Musser was found dead by police in Baytown Township on Sunday, according to CBS Minnesota.

The young man was last seen at a Brian’s Bar and Grill in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area on Christmas Eve morning before disappearing. A fellow patron named Ally McKay told the news station that Musser was talking to her and her friends at a booth at “approximately 1:30 p.m” before he went missing.

“He told us he had to go to the bathroom and then he never returned,” said McKay.

“We looked for him at the bar's closing,” she continued. “But Brian's was persistent that everyone get out. So we left. And we had to assume that he had found his way home.”

Friends and family began looking for Musser, whose car was still in the bar parking lot, on Saturday and turned out in greater numbers on Christmas Day to continue searching.

On Sunday, Stillwater police said they had notified family members about Musser’s body and that the case is still under investigation. It’s unclear whether his death was a homicide. And the department has yet to release any information surrounding the tragedy—except that Musser’s keys and wallet were found by his car—or point to any possible suspects.

Stillwater Chief of Police Brian Mueller said the department has had trouble checking “electronic surveillance stuff,” including cell phones and cameras.

He also issued his condolences to the family. I can't imagine what the family is going through," said Mueller. "I talked with the family since yesterday. It's definitely a great community we live in, very fortunate. So I just hope we can find some closure for the Musser family."

